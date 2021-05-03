CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”, the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CSTR) today announced that Tim Schools, President and CEO, Denis Duncan, Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Lambert, Chief Credit Officer, and Chris Tietz, Chief Credit Policy Officer and EVP, Specialty Banking, will participate in the following upcoming investor events:



Gulf South Bank Conference on May 4, 2021

on May 4, 2021 D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference on May 6, 2021

on May 6, 2021 Piper Sandler Investor Day on May 7, 2021

on May 7, 2021 Truist Financial Services Conference on May 25 – 26, 2021

A copy of the investor presentation to be used will be available prior to the events on the Events and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.capstarbank.com.

ABOUT CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of March 31, 2021, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $3.15 billion, total loans of $1.94 billion, total deposits of $2.75 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $343.94 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

For more information, contact:

Nicole Gibbs

(423) 457-4579