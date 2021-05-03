Sogeclair: composition of the officers of the Shareholders’ meeting of May 12, 2021

English French

Blagnac, May 03rd 2021 – 5.35pm



Composition of the officers of the Shareholders’ meeting of May 12, 2021

In the context of the General Meeting of May 12, 2021, Mr. Philippe ROBARDEY, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, acting on behalf of the Board of Directors, has appointed the following as tellers:

Mrs Anne ROBARDEY,





The company KEY’S, represented by Mr. Marc DAROLLES,





who are among the ten shareholders with the greatest number of voting rights on the date of the convocation of the General Meeting.

Mrs Charlène CHAIX will act as secretary.

Estimated date of the 1st quarter turnover 2021 : 05 May 2021 after closing of the Stock Market

About SOGECLAIR

Designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors, notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product’s lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high-quality, proximity support to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C – Euronext® Family Business Index -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 – PEA PME 150 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts: Philippe ROBARDEY, President & CEO of SOGECLAIR / Marc DAROLLES, Executive Vice President of SOGECLAIR /www.sogeclair.com - +33(0)5 61 71 70 33

Attachment