Ain Shams University Virtual Hospital Earns URAC's First International Telehealth Accreditation

Washington, DC, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ain Shams University Virtual Hospital (ASUVH), one of the expert units of Ain Shams University Hospitals, the leading provider of emergency and specialized health care services in Egypt and one of the most important hospitals in the Middle East, has once again demonstrated its commitment to innovation and improving health care quality by becoming the first international organization to earn URAC Telehealth Accreditation.

URAC is the largest independent health care accreditation organization and the recognized leader in digital health accreditation. Following URAC’s 30th anniversary in 2020, they are excited to grow their programs internationally, especially as digital health grows and becomes interconnected worldwide.

“Being the first organization to receive this recognition from URAC is an honor for our organization and a signal to our patients and workforce that we are driven by providing the best health care possible,” said Prof. Mahmoud Elmeteini, President of Ain Shams University. “Telemedicine will continue to expand after the pandemic and earning URAC’s telehealth accreditation helps us grow while maintaining safety, security and ensuring the best outcomes and highest quality.” Prof. Ashraf Omar, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Ain Shams University continued.

“Now more than ever, demonstrating quality is a necessity, not an option, especially in telemedicine.” said Shawn Griffin, M.D., President and CEO at URAC. “URAC’s rigorous accreditation process is designed to stress-test organizations and help them identify ways to raise the quality bar,” Griffin added. “It’s not easy to achieve, nor should it be, and I salute Ain Shams University Hospital for being the first international organization gain URAC Telehealth Accreditation. This is a symbol of excellence and their commitment to quality and accountability. They should be very proud of what they have accomplished.”

About ASUVH

ASUVH is a pioneering institutional health care and technology hub in Egypt. It operates via the “Treat, Teach, and Innovate” initiative enabling healthcare providers through customised solutions using technology. It targets less-served areas in Egypt and Africa to improve health care services and facilitate capacity-building using blended onsite and tele-services. It is dedicated to continual development and quality improvement.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC based in Washington, DC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. We develop our evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing digital health, telehealth, health care management and operations, pharmacies, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.