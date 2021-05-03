Cadence Aerospace Announces New Leadership Appointments

Company Names Olivier Jarrault Chief Executive Officer;

Brian Bentley Chief Executive Officer of the Cadence Aerostructures Segment;

Julian Guerra to Serve on Cadence Board of Directors

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadence Aerospace , one of the largest global independent providers of precision-machined, large monolithic structures and assemblies, and complex engine components and systems to leading commercial and defense customers, today appointed two new executive leaders. Effective immediately, Olivier Jarrault leads the Company as Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Bentley assumes the role of Chief Executive Officer of the Cadence Aerostructures Segment. Kevin Martin continues in his role as Chief Executive Officer of the Cadence Engines Segment. Mr. Bentley and Mr. Martin report to Mr. Jarrault. With Centers of Excellence based in the U.S. and Mexico , Cadence Aerospace, backed by Arlington Capital Partners , serves the world's leading manufacturers of commercial and defense aircraft, aerostructures, aero engines, and aeroequipment.

In his new role as CEO, Olivier Jarrault succeeds Julian Guerra, who has served the Company as Chief Executive Officer since March 2020. Mr. Guerra will continue with Cadence as a key member of the Company’s Board of Directors, where he will be instrumental in directing business strategies focused on growth and serving customers.

Mr. Jarrault most recently was a member of the Cadence Board of Directors, having served since June 2020, and he brings a broad range of industry experience to his new leadership position at Cadence. As a board member, he became deeply embedded in the Cadence business—visiting sites, meeting the teams, and assessing the Company’s expertise, capabilities, and opportunities for growth. Earlier in his career, he served as President and CEO of Albany International , a global developer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for the aerospace and paper markets. At Albany International, Mr. Jarrault led an organization of 4,700 employees operating 24 facilities in 11 countries. Previously, he was Group President of Alcoa Engineered Products and Solutions, where he led an operation comprised of five business units with more than 28,000 employees, operating 140 facilities in 19 countries, providing precision products to the aerospace, defense, industrial gas turbine, oil and gas and industrial markets.

“I am honored and proud to lead Cadence Aerospace as Chief Executive Officer, and I am excited to engage with our incredible employees and customers, the Board of Directors, and collaborate with Arlington Capital Partners. We will further expand the efforts already underway to provide even greater value to our customers and stakeholders,” said Mr. Jarrault, Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Aerospace. “Working together, we will drive the Company forward and build upon the groundwork and momentum that Julian Guerra has expertly set in motion—providing our aerospace and defense customers with distinctive solutions and outstanding quality and delivery. We plan to invest in our business both organically and through acquisitions to expand our product offerings and geographic reach to customers.”

Brian Bentley, formerly General Manager of Perfekta, Inc. and Premier Processing, now leads the Cadence Aerostructures Segment (Astro Spar Arden, Perfekta, Inc., Precision Machine Works, Premier Processing, Quality Forming, Inc.) as Chief Executive Officer. Reporting to Mr. Jarrault, Mr. Bentley oversees overall profitability of Aerostructures and is charged with identifying new areas for growth and improvement in productivity, efficiency and customer service aligned with the Cadence business strategy. He brings a keen understanding of supply chain management strategy to his new role at Cadence, having successfully leveraged supply chain and process improvement knowledge during his time at Perfekta, Inc. and at previous management roles at Raytheon Technologies and Bombardier .

“The appointments of Olivier Jarrault, Brian Bentley and Kevin Martin to the Cadence Executive Leadership team and Julian Guerra to the Company’s Board of Directors are an integral part of the strategy at Cadence Aerospace to align resources and provide customers with exceptional solutions that lead the industry in quality and performance. We thank Julian Guerra for stepping in and successfully guiding Cadence through one of the most challenging historical periods in the aerospace industry, and we look forward to continuing to work with him on the Board of Directors,” said Peter Manos, a Managing Partner at Arlington Capital Partners.

About Cadence Aerospace

Cadence Aerospace , a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners, is a leading aerospace and defense industry supplier committed to achieving success with its business partners through active engagement, aligned manufacturing and sourcing strategies, and industry-leading capabilities. The Company’s Centers of Excellence , based in the U.S. and Mexico, produce machined parts, subassemblies, assemblies and repair and overhaul services for the world's leading manufacturers of aircraft, aerostructures, aeroequipment and other defense platforms. With clearly defined products and services, complementary capabilities, positions on programs offering long-term growth, a balanced and global aerospace, commercial and defense portfolio, Cadence Aerospace offers outstanding quality and delivery at cost-competitive prices to aerospace and defense companies globally.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that is currently investing out of Arlington Capital Partners V, L.P., a $1.7 billion fund. The firm has managed approximately $4.0 billion of committed capital via five investment funds. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including aerospace & defense, government services and technology, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm’s professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their company’s position as leading competitors in their field.

Media Contact:

Mia Danburg, Chief Human Resources Officer

Cadence Aerospace

mia.danburg@cadenceaerospace.com

Phone: +1.949.877.3630

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5eee0586-e70c-41f0-b278-3c5fc3806414

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d987f44d-26be-4774-ad36-bd8f571ec908