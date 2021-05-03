Interos Launches Campaign to Address Need for De-Risking the Global Supply Chain to Ensure Business Operational Resilience and Global Economic Health

ARLINGTON, Va., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interos, the operational resilience company, today launched a global call to arms for operational resilience in response to worldwide demand for immediate, end-to-end, and continuous supply-chain risk monitoring. The company will launch a multimedia campaign in partnership with strategic and creative agency, Amsterdam Berlin.



The pandemic has crystallized the need for an immediate focus on supply chain risk management. Unprecedented events -- from massive cyberattacks to physical blockages at the Suez Canal -- have put additional pressure on government entities and companies of all sizes to gain full visibility of their global supply chains, and to identify and eliminate potential risk factors across their supplier networks.

Interos has been tapped by government agencies and Fortune 500 companies to continuously monitor their global suppliers and business partners for risk across a wide range of factors. In February 2021, the company reported continued unprecedented demand since 2019 as platform bookings grew by 354%, recurring revenues grew by 133%, and their workforce grew by 132%.

"Supply chains have reached a critical inflection point, and blind spots can have massive implications," said Jennifer Bisceglie, CEO, Interos. "End-to-end supply chain risk visibility is a critical component of operational resilience. Our customers across sectors have made it their top priority -- from U.S. federal agencies, to aerospace and defense, airlines, banking, and insurance companies. This is a Big Data problem that can only be solved through the application of AI and machine learning."

Interos enables customers across the financial services, aerospace & defense, technology, healthcare, and CPG industries to identify and avoid dangerous hidden risks and disruptions in their supplier networks. The platform monitors suppliers across key risk factors – financial, operational, environmental, social, governance, geographic, and cybersecurity. The Interos ad campaign for operational resilience, launching this week, will appear across major outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and Washington Post. Outdoor advertising in New York City and Washington DC is also part of the multimedia mix.

"Interos is a very special company doing something essential to a better future," said Brian Elliott, Chairman, Amsterdam Berlin. "Based on many years of experience working with global brands and with emerging challenger brands, we went first on a strategic process of discovery, interviewing business and government leaders and stakeholders, to arrive at the truth of the Interos brand, and the truth of this moment. And this, in turn, inspired our creativity."

To learn more about Interos, visit www.interos.ai.

About Interos

Interos is the operational resilience company — reinventing how companies manage their supply chains and business relationships — through our breakthrough SaaS platform that uses artificial intelligence to model and transform the ecosystems of complex businesses into a living global map, down to any single supplier, anywhere. Reducing months of backward-looking manual spreadsheet inputs to instant visualizations and continuous monitoring, the Interos Operational Resilience Cloud helps the world’s companies reduce risk, avoid disruptions, and achieve superior enterprise adaptability. Businesses can also uncover game-changing opportunities to radically change the way they see, learn and profit from their relationships.

Based in Washington, DC, Interos serves global clients with business-critical, independent relationships across their primary operational areas: supply chain, financial, cybersecurity, regulatory and ESG compliance, and geographical. The fast-growing private company is led by CEO Jennifer Bisceglie and supported by investors Venrock and Kleiner Perkins. For more information, visit www.interos.ai.

