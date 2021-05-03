English French

Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Rules of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Date Number of shares Number of voting rights 2021-04-30



304,425,106



Theoretical number of voting rights(1): 304,425,106



Exercisable number of voting rights(2): 303,344,359







(1) Number of voting rights including treasury shares deprived from voting rights.

(2) Number of voting rights excluding treasury shares deprived from voting rights.

