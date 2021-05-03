Worldline - Notice of meeting for Bondholders

English French

Notice of meeting for Bondholders

Approval of the partial contribution of assets to a wholly owned subsidiary

Bezons, May 3rd, 2021. Worldline [Euronext: WLN], leader in the payments industry, today announces that its Board of Directors has invited the holders of the €500,000,000 bonds issued by Worldline on September 18th, 2019 (the "Bonds") to take part in General Meeting (the "Assembly") on May 20th, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., Paris time, at the registered office, Immeuble River Ouest, 80 Quai Voltaire - 95870 Bezons (France). If a quorum is not reached, another Assembly will be held on a second notification on May 31st, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., to deliberate on the approval of a partial contribution of assets to the benefit of its wholly owned subsidiary, Worldline France SAS.

With regards to the evolving context due to the Covid-19 pandemic and in order to take into account the measures taken by the authorities to slow its spread as well as the health security recommendations, the Assembly will exceptionally be held behind closed doors, without the bondholders and any other person entitled to attend being physically present in accordance with the provisions of the Ordinance no. 2020-321 of March 25th, 2020 and Decree no. 2020-418 of April 10th, 2020, as amended and extended, adapting the rules for meetings and deliberations of shareholders' meetings and boards of directors due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As of today, several administrative measures restricting or prohibiting travel or collective gatherings for health reasons prevent physical presence at the Assembly of its members.

In these conditions, the bondholders may only exercise their voting rights remotely, prior to the Assembly.

The agenda, the text of the resolutions and the conditions to participate in this Assembly are specified in the notice of meeting attached to this press release, as well as a proxy voting form.

The Company will broadcast the General Meeting live by conference call, the access number of which will be communicated upon request to the centralizing agent, Caceis Corporate Trust, either:

By mail at: Caceis Corporate Trust - Assemblées Générales – 14 rue Rouget de Lisle - 92862 Issy les Moulineaux Cedex, France

By fax at 01.49.08.05.82

By e-mail at: ct-assemblees@caceis.com





Please contact the Investors Relations Department should you have any questions.

CONTACTS INVESTOR RELATIONS

Laurent Marie

+33 7 84 50 18 90

laurent.marie@worldline.com

Benoit d'Amécourt

+33 6 75 51 41 47

benoit.damecourt@worldline.com

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and #4 player worldwide. With its global reach and its commitment to innovation, Worldline is the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks and third-party acquirers as well as public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies in all sectors. Powered by over 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and secure solutions across the payment value chain, fostering their business growth wherever they are. Services offered by Worldline in the areas of Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services; Financial Services and Mobility & e-Transactional Services include domestic and cross-border commercial acquiring, both in-store and online, highly-secure payment transaction processing, a broad portfolio of payment terminals as well as e-ticketing and digital services in the industrial environment. In 2020 Worldline generated a proforma revenue of 4.8 billion euros. worldline.com

Worldline’s corporate purpose (“raison d’être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

Attachment