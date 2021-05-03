Deuce Drone Receives FAA Approval for Operations Over People

Mobile, AL, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Deuce Drone , a provider of technology-driven last mile delivery services, announced it received Federal Aviation Administration approval to conduct Operations Over People, in compliance with the FAA’s recent Part 107 rule enhancements. The new regulations, which eliminate the need for a waiver to operate over people, and compliance license will enable Deuce Drone to rapidly expand same-day drone delivery and better serve metropolitan communities.



“We’re thrilled about the FAA’s changes to rule 107 and receiving our compliance license,” said Rhett Ross, CEO of Deuce Drone. “Being able to conduct FAA-compliant operations over people affords a number of promising business opportunities and provides a path to monetizing metropolitan delivery services. This marks a truly significant milestone in Deuce Drone’s growth trajectory.”

Mr. Ross continued, “Deuce Drone has achieved a number of important accomplishments and partnerships. I want to thank our incredible team for all their hard work and dedication to our success. We are really excited about expanding Deuce Drone delivery services and the next phase of our journey.”

About Deuce Drone:

Deuce Drone is developing technology and services to provide last mile delivery for “brick and mortar” retailers by enabling drone shipment from existing stores. Leveraging clients’ current infrastructure, we design, build, and operate drone delivery systems, transforming retail stores into customer fulfillment centers. Deuce Drone provides a cost-effective, technology-driven solution for same-day delivery that allows retailers to compete with major e-commerce players. To learn more please visit: https://deucedrone.com/ .

