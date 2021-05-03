The Bob Woodruff Foundation Welcomes Seven New Members to its Leadership Council

New York, NY, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) is excited to announce the addition of seven new members to its Leadership Council. An advisory body of experts from private sector, military, and civil servant leaders, the Bob Woodruff Foundation’s Leadership Council provides informed guidance, advice, and recommendations to support the Bob Woodruff Foundation’s mission. This new cohort of dynamic leaders will apply their diverse backgrounds and experiences to help ensure that the Bob Woodruff Foundation is best positioned to meet the emerging and long-term needs of today’s veterans, including suicide prevention, mental health, caregiver support, and food insecurity.

The newest members of the Bob Woodruff Foundation’s Leadership Council are:

, Former Senior Advisor to Secretary of Defense and expert consultant on strategic positioning, communications, and policy issues. General David L. Goldfein, a 37-year veteran in the United States Air Force, where he commanded at every level and finished his career as the 21st Chief of Staff, the service’s highest-ranking 4-star officer.

a 37-year veteran in the United States Air Force, where he commanded at every level and finished his career as the 21st Chief of Staff, the service’s highest-ranking 4-star officer. Dawn Goldfein, a U.S. Air Force advocate who has dedicated her life to supporting her family, and the Airmen community. She has accompanied her husband, General David Goldfein, on 19 assignments around the globe, all while raising two daughters.

an accomplished philanthropist and longtime advocate for our nation’s veterans and military families. Reginald M. Turner, president-elect of the American Bar Association and an accomplished litigator, government affairs advocate, and strategic advisor, with active involvement in public service and charitable organizations.

“We are humbled by the support and passion from our newest council members, as they each share a commitment to continuing to serve our country, and now our veteran community,” said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. “Each new member brings a unique perspective to the Council, and we look forward to spreading awareness and broadening resources as we continue to improve upon our efforts to serve our nation’s heroes.”

This new class of impressive individuals will join current BWF Leadership Council members including Dr. Rocco Armonda, Cynthia M. Blumenthal, Denise Bottiglieri, PhD, Gen. George Casey, Sheila Casey, Gen. Peter Chiarelli, Deanie Dempsey, Jim Dinegar, David McIntyre, Duncan L. Niederauer, Capt. Larkin O’Hern, Christopher Perkins, and John Tien. Together, council members will offer insights and advice to guide the Bob Woodruff Foundation as they invest in empowering transitioning service members, veterans, military families and caregivers in the next chapter of their lives.

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation:

The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has led an enduring call to action for people to stand up for heroes and meet the emerging and long-term needs of today’s veterans, including suicide prevention, mental health, caregiver support, and food insecurity. To date, BWF has invested over $76 million to Find, Fund and Shape™ programs that have empowered impacted veterans, service members, and their family members, across the nation. For more information, please visit bobwoodrufffoundation.org or follow us on Twitter at @Stand4Heroes.