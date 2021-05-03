Baltic Horizon Fund SPV plans private placement of bonds to finance construction of Meraki office building

English Estonian

Northern Horizon Capital AS informs of the plan to organize an issue of secured bonds of Baltic Horizon Fund SPV, BH Meraki UAB in the aggregate nominal value of up to EUR 8 million with the maturity date of 18 months as of the issue date with a possibility to issue the bonds in multiple tranches. The issue size of the first tranche is intended to be up to EUR 4 million. The bonds will be secured with a 1st rank mortgage on the properties located at Eitminų str. 3 and Ukmergės str. 308, Vilnius, Lithuania and with a surety granted by the Baltic Horizon Fund to secure the payment obligations under the bonds.

The private placement is intended to be aimed mainly at institutional investors in select European countries. Redgate Capital AS and Luminor Bank AS Lithuanian branch will act as lead managers of the issue. The net proceeds from the issuance of the bonds will be used for financing the construction of the Meraki office building.

BH Meraki UAB intends, after successful closing of the private placement, to apply for listing of the bonds on Nasdaq First North.

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

This announcement contains information that Northern Horizon Capital AS is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the above distributors, at 20:25 EET on 3 May 2021.