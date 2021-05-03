Guggenheim Securities Hires Bob Chen and Tyler Lifton to Expand Leveraged Finance Group

NEW YORK, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Bob Chen and Tyler Lifton have joined the firm as Senior Managing Directors to expand its leveraged finance business within its investment banking division. Mr. Chen will be a Senior Managing Director in Guggenheim’s Leveraged Finance Group and Mr. Lifton will be a Senior Managing Director in Fixed Income Capital Markets.



Mr. Chen joins Guggenheim with more than 25 years of experience in leveraged finance, most recently serving as a Managing Director and Head of Leveraged Finance for the Americas at Natixis Securities Americas, LLC. Prior to Natixis, he was a Managing Director and Head of Media, Telecom, Education & Business Services Leveraged Finance at Barclays and, prior to Barclays, Head of Media and Consumer/Retail Leveraged Finance at Citigroup. Mr. Chen received his B.A. in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Mr. Lifton comes to Guggenheim with almost two decades of experience in leveraged finance capital markets. He joins Guggenheim from Natixis Securities Americas, LLC, most recently serving as a Managing Director and Head of Credit Capital Markets for the Americas. Previously, he was a Managing Director in Leveraged Finance Capital Markets at Jefferies. Mr. Lifton received his M.B.A. from Darden Graduate School of Business and his B.A. from Middlebury College.

“Guggenheim’s leveraged finance platform represents an important component of our growth strategy, and we are pleased to welcome Bob and Tyler as cornerstone additions to this practice,” said Mark Van Lith, Co-CEO of Guggenheim Securities and Head of Investment Banking.

Cory Wishengrad, Head of Fixed Income at Guggenheim Securities, added: “Our differentiated, content-driven leverage finance platform delivers exceptional outcomes across both the broadly syndicated and private debt markets. Bob and Tyler join the firm with impressive track records. I look forward to working closely alongside them.”

Messrs. Chen and Lifton are based out of Guggenheim’s New York office.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $315 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,400 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

*Assets under management are as of 03.31.2021, and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $78bn.

