Avance Gas Holding - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021

Avance Gas Holding Ltd - (the “Company”) announces that its 2021 Annual General Meeting will be held on May 26, 2021. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company’s Annual Report 2020 can be found on our website at www.avancegas.com and attached to this press release.

May 3, 2021

The Board of Directors

Avance Gas Holding Ltd.

Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments