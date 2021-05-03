MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 26 to 29 April 2021:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|52,370
|177.80
|9,311,169
|26 April 2021
27 April 2021
28 April 2021
29 April 2021
|200
200
400
300
|217.60
222.45
218.63
221.87
|43,520
44,490
87,452
66,561
|Accumulated under the programme
|53,470
|9,553,192
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 26 April to 29 April 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 53,470 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.687% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
Attachments
- Appendix - Overview of transactions (26 April 2021 - 29 April 2021)
- MTHH_Company Announcement 28_2021