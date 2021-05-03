MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Søborg, DENMARK

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 26 to 29 April 2021:

 Number of
shares		Average purchase
price (DKK)		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement52,370177.809,311,169
26 April 2021
27 April 2021
28 April 2021
29 April 2021		200
200
400
300		217.60
222.45
218.63
221.87		43,520
44,490
87,452
66,561
Accumulated under the programme53,470 9,553,192

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 26 April to 29 April 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 53,470 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.687% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments

Appendix - Overview of transactions (26 April 2021 - 29 April 2021) MTHH_Company Announcement 28_2021