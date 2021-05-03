WeedMD Inc. Granted Management Cease Trade Order

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/



TORONTO, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis confirmed today that further to its news release dated April 21, 2021, the Company's principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") granted a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") on May 3, 2021, under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). Pursuant to the MCTO, the Company’s officers and directors, as well as former CFO, Lincoln Greenidge, may not trade in securities of the Company until such time as the Company files its annual audited financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis and related certifications for the year ended December 31, 2020 (collectively, the "Required Documents"), and the Executive Director of the OSC revokes the MCTO. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders to trade their securities.

As previously announced, the delay in the completion of the Required Documents is primarily due to certain personnel changes in the Company’s finance department, including the resignation of the Company’s former Chief Financial Officer, Lincoln Greenidge, tendered on April 13, 2021 and subsequent departure on April 30, 2021. The Company’s newly appointed CFO, Beth Carreon is now in full control and maintains complete oversight of the finance department. She is working with WeedMD’s appointed auditors to complete the filings of the Required Documents as soon as possible. This delay prevented the Company’s officers and directors from preparing WeedMD’s regulatory filings in a timely manner.

The Company's Board of Directors and management confirm that they are working expeditiously to file the Required Documents and expect to do so on or about May 28, 2021.

Bi-Weekly Status Report

The Company confirms that since the date of its submission for the MCTO on April 16, 2021 (the "MCTO Notice"): (i) there has been no material change to the information set out in the MCTO Notice that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) there has been no failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; and (iv) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

Until the Required Documents have been filed, the Company intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines specified in NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of further press releases for so long as the Company remains in default of the financial statement filing requirement. In the event that the Company does not file the Required Documents in a timely manner, the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities may impose an issuer cease trade order on the outstanding securities of the Company.

About WeedMD Inc.

WeedMD Inc. is the publicly traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc. and Starseed Medicinal Inc., licence holders producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, ON as well as a fully-licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With the addition of Starseed, a medical-centric operator, WeedMD has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements WeedMD’s direct sales to medical patients. The Company maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well, as seven provincial distribution agencies where adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday are sold.

For further information, please contact:



For Investor Enquiries:

Valter Pinto

Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

1-212-896-1254

weedmd@kcsa.com

For Media Enquiries:

Marianella delaBarrera

VP, Communications & Corporate Affairs

416-897-6644

marianella@weedmd.com

Forward Looking Information This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which are based upon WeedMD's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking information in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to internal expectations, expectations with respect to actual production volumes, expectations for future growing capacity and the completion of any capital project or expansions. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of WeedMD to implement its business strategies; the COVID-19 pandemic; competition; crop failure; and other risks.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, WeedMD does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for WeedMD to predict all such factors. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in WeedMD's disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in the disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

