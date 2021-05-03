Kymera Therapeutics to Present New In Vivo Data Demonstrating the Broad Anti-Inflammatory Activity of its IRAK4 Degrader KT-474 at IMMUNOLOGY2021™ Annual Meeting

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced that a late-breaking abstract featuring new preclinical data for its IRAK4 degrader KT-474 has been selected for presentation at the American Association of Immunologists’ Virtual IMMUNOLOGY2021™ annual meeting, taking place from May 10 - 15, 2021.



“We are excited to present new in vivo data demonstrating KT-474’s broad and potent anti-inflammatory activity in both mechanistic and disease models of inflammation," said Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO, Kymera Therapeutics. “These data have broadened the potential clinical impact of KT-474 in diseases driven by IL-33/36, as well as Th17-driven inflammation, and continue to demonstrate superiority both in vitro and in vivo over clinically active IRAK4 kinase inhibitors.”

Abstract Presentation Details:

Abstract: 1307

Title: IRAK4 degradation abrogates cytokine release and improves disease endpoints in murine models of IL-33/36- as well as Th17-driven inflammation

Session: Novel therapeutic approaches for the modulation of autoimmune and allergic diseases

Session Time: 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 13, 2021

Presenter: Cedric Hubeau, Ph.D.



The late-breaking abstract is now available at https://www.immunology2021.org/. The poster presentation will be available for download on May 10, 2021 at https://www.kymeratx.com/scientific-resources/.

About IRAK4 and KT-474

IRAK4 is a key protein involved in inflammation mediated by the activation of toll-like receptors (TLRs) and IL-1 receptors (IL-1Rs). Aberrant activation of these pathways is the underlying cause of multiple immune-inflammatory conditions. KT-474, a potential first-in-class, orally bioavailable IRAK4 degrader, is being developed for the treatment of TLR/IL-1R-driven immune-inflammatory diseases with high unmet medical need, such as atopic dermatitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, rheumatoid arthritis, and potentially others. KT-474 is designed to block TLR/IL-1R-mediated inflammation more broadly compared to monoclonal antibodies targeting single cytokines, and to enable pathway inhibition that is superior to IRAK4 kinase inhibitors by abolishing both the kinase and scaffolding functions of IRAK4. In February 2021, Kymera initiated dosing of healthy volunteers in a first-in-human Phase 1 single and multiple ascending dose trial designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of orally administered KT-474 in adult healthy volunteers and patients with atopic dermatitis or hidradenitis suppurativa.

Kymera is collaborating with Sanofi on the development of degrader candidates targeting IRAK4, including KT-474 (SAR444656), outside of the oncology and immuno-oncology fields.

About Pegasus™

Pegasus™ is Kymera Therapeutics’ proprietary protein degradation platform, created by its team of experienced drug hunters to improve the effectiveness of targeted protein degradation and generate a pipeline of novel therapeutics for previously undruggable diseases. The platform consists of informatics-driven target identification, novel E3 ligases, proprietary ternary complex predictive modeling capabilities, and degradation tools.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, a transformative new approach to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera’s Pegasus™ targeted protein degradation platform harnesses the body’s natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade the most intractable of proteins, and advance new treatment options for patients. Kymera’s initial programs are IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3, which each address high impact targets within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors. For more information, visit www.kymeratx.com.

