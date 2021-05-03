Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 11, 2021

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant”) (NASDAQ: OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines for addictions and drug overdose, today announced it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, after the financial markets close on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.



The Company’s management team is scheduled to host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday May 11, 2021. To access the call, please dial 877-407-0792 in the U.S. or 201-689-8263 outside the U.S. and provide the conference ID number: 13718590. To access the live webcast, please go to the investors section of Opiant’s website at http://ir.opiant.com/ . Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on the website.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company that developed NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is building a leading franchise of new medicines to combat addictions and drug overdose.

