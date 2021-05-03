DMC Global Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) (“DMC Global”) today announced that it intends to offer and sell 2,500,000 shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. In connection with the offering, DMC Global expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock, equal to up to 15% of the number of shares of common stock sold in the offering. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the shares of common stock in the offering are to be sold by DMC Global.



KeyBanc Capital Markets is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Stephens Inc.; Stifel; Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.; and Roth Capital Partners will act as co-managers for the offering.

The shares of common stock are being offered by DMC Global pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 3, 2021. A prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the common stock being offered will be filed with the SEC on May 3, 2021 and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement (when available) and accompanying prospectus may be obtained from KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 127 Public Square, 4th Floor, Cleveland, Ohio 44114, or by telephone at (800) 859-1783.

This announcement is neither an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of these securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. Any offer will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement.

About DMC Global

DMC Global is a diversified holding company. Today, DMC’s portfolio consists of DynaEnergetics and NobelClad, which collectively address the energy, industrial processing and transportation markets. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.”

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding events or conditions that may occur in the future, including with respect to the proposed offering, and are based on current expectations that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, inherently involve a number of significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, satisfaction of the conditions to closing of the offering, the impact of general business and economic conditions, and other factors described in the public filings made by DMC Global at www.sec.gov. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date hereof and DMC Global disclaims any intent or obligation to update them or revise them to reflect any change in circumstances or in management’s beliefs, expectations or opinions that occur in the future.

For further information, please contact

DMC Global Inc.

11800 Ridge Parkway, Suite 300

Broomfield, Colorado 80021

Geoff High, Vice President of Investor Relations

303-604-3924