Myriad Genetics Delivers 12% Sequential Revenue Growth in March 2021 Quarter, Company Executes on Strategic Transformation Initiatives

Revenue of $173.1 million increases 12% sequentially

GAAP earnings per share of ($0.52), adjusted EPS of ($0.06) improves $0.06 sequentially

Total test volumes increase 5% sequentially despite typical seasonality, with average revenue per test also increasing relative to the Dec. quarter

Expect to close on the sale of the three planned business unit divestitures by the end of 3Q21 for total gross proceeds of approximately $375 million

Company to host Investor Day on May 4th at 11 am EDT

Paul J. Diaz, President and Chief Executive Officer:

“Myriad Genetics returned to year-over-year top line growth in the March quarter through improved operational execution amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. We saw strong sequential increases in test volumes and overall average selling prices despite the typical seasonality we experience in the March quarter. We also continued to execute on our strategic transformation plan and launched major strategic initiatives focused on improving customer experience, building new tech-enabled commercial capabilities, reducing complexity and cost, and elevating the potential of our products.

“I am exceptionally proud of our 2,700 Myriad Genetics teammates who continue to embrace change and remain dedicated to our mission of improving health and wellbeing for all while expanding access to vital genetic insights. Together with the leadership team, I look forward to sharing an update on our strategy, transformation plan and growth initiatives, at our Investor Day tomorrow.”

SALT LAKE CITY, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced financial results for its quarter ended March 31, 2021 and provided an update on recent business performance.



Financial Highlights:

Myriad Genetics delivered total revenue in the quarter of $173.1 million which grew 6% year-over-year and increased 12% sequentially from the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2020.

Total test volumes of 236,000 declined 1% year-over-year but increased 5% sequentially. Average U.S. revenue per test increased 2% sequentially, reflecting an increasingly stable pricing environment. Average selling prices benefitted in the quarter from Medicare back pay revenue for the Prolaris ® test for prostate cancer.

test for prostate cancer. GAAP gross margin was 70.9% and adjusted gross margin was 71.5%. Adjusted gross margin improved 140 basis points sequentially, impacted positively by test pricing and negatively by increased revenue mix from prenatal testing and lower margin pharmaceutical and clinical service revenue.

GAAP total operating expenses were $169.5 million. Total adjusted operating expenses increased $1.3 million year-over-year to $127.0 million.

GAAP operating loss in the quarter was ($46.7) million; adjusted operating loss of ($3.3) million.

GAAP earnings per share (EPS) were ($0.52); adjusted EPS were ($0.06) which improved by $0.06 sequentially.

Free cash flow in the quarter was $64.7 million and was driven by a significant federal tax refund of approximately $90 million. The company ended the quarter with $188.0 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments and $157.0 million drawn on its revolving credit facility.

Business Performance and Highlights

Women’s Health

The Myriad Women’s Health business -- which serves women assessing their risk of cancer, and those who are pregnant or planning a family -- recorded revenue of $55.2 million in the quarter, a decline of 15% year-over-year. Elective testing for hereditary cancer has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic due to delayed elective office visits. The company’s prenatal business continued to demonstrate strong growth trends with test volumes increasing 9% year-over-year and 7% sequentially.

Myriad myRisk ® Hereditary Cancer myRisk ® Hereditary Cancer test volumes for the Women’s Health business in the U.S. declined 25% year-over-year largely due to the impact of the pandemic.

Hereditary Cancer Myriad Foresight ® Carrier Screen and Myriad Prequel ® Prenatal Screen Myriad’s proprietary AMPLIFY™ technology, which further increases the performance of its Prequel™ noninvasive prenatal screening (NIPS) test, is leading to increased new prenatal users and test utilization. Since the launch of the AMPLIFY™ technology in July, Myriad has seen an increase of 12% in the total number of ordering providers for prenatal testing services, including Prequel and Foresight, with 11% growth in total test utilization per provider.

Carrier Screen and Myriad Prequel Prenatal Screen

Oncology

The Myriad Oncology business provides hereditary cancer testing for patients who have cancer, and products such as the EndoPredict® breast cancer prognostic test, the Prolaris prostate cancer test, and the myChoice CDx and BRACAnalysis CDx companion diagnostic tests for predicting response to PARP inhibitors. The Oncology business delivered total revenue of $75.6 million, up 39% relative to revenue in the March quarter of last year.

Myriad myRisk ® Hereditary Cancer myRisk ® Hereditary Cancer test volumes for the Oncology business in the U.S. declined 9% year-over-year.

Hereditary Cancer Myriad Prolaris ® Prostate Cancer Presented new data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Conference demonstrating the Prolaris test can accurately predict which patients will benefit from multi-modality therapy. Using the newly established threshold, 27% of men with newly diagnosed high-risk disease and 73% with unfavorable intermediate-risk disease could avoid multimodality therapy.

Prostate Cancer Myriad BRACAnalysis ® CDx and myChoice ® CDx Saw significant increases in BRACAnalysis CDx and myChoice CDx test volume in Japan with total revenue from the country increasing more than four-fold year-over-year to $11.9 million. Received new reimbursement for the myChoice ® diagnostic system in Japan effective January 1, 2021.

CDx and myChoice CDx New Tumor Profiling Product: Announced new partnership with Intermountain Precision Genomics, powered by technology from Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN), for a comprehensive offering of germline and somatic tumor testing services. The strategic collaboration combines germline genetic testing, next-generation tumor sequencing and world-class testing capabilities to elevate global precision oncology care.





Mental Health

Myriad’s Mental Health business -- which consists of the GeneSight® psychotropic test that helps physicians understand how genetic alterations impact response to antidepressant and other psychotropic medications -- saw revenue of $17.6 million in the quarter compared to $20.4 million in the same period last year. Test volume for GeneSight was up 17% sequentially.

Myriad GeneSight Saw a strong increase in new ordering providers with over 2,600 physicians ordering GeneSight for the first time in the quarter, up 24% sequentially. Overall, the number of ordering physicians increased 10% sequentially and test utilization per provider increased 4% sequentially despite the strong growth in new ordering providers. Published a new study in Psychiatry Research demonstrating that the combinatorial approach available in the GeneSight ® Psychotropic test is better than single-gene testing at predicting patient outcomes and medication blood levels.





Autoimmune

Myriad’s Autoimmune business -- which consists of the Vectra test for measuring disease activity in rheumatoid arthritis -- generated revenue of $10.7 million in the quarter compared to $10.5 million in the same period last year.

Vectra ® Signed a definitive agreement to sell select operating assets and intellectual property (IP), including the Vectra® test, from Myriad Autoimmune’s business unit to Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) for $150.0 million in cash. The deal is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of calendar year 2021.



Other

Other revenue – comprised of Myriad RBM contract research services for the pharmaceutical industry and the myPath Melanoma diagnostic test in dermatology -- was $14.0 million in the March quarter versus $14.0 million in the same period in the prior year.

Signed a definitive agreement to sell the Myriad myPath ® , LLC, Laboratory, which is the laboratory that offers the myPath Melanoma test, to Castle Biosciences, Inc. for $32.5 million in cash. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of calendar year 2021.

, LLC, Laboratory, which is the laboratory that offers the myPath Melanoma test, to Castle Biosciences, Inc. for $32.5 million in cash. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of calendar year 2021. The company generated $2.5 million in the quarter from COVID-19 testing services. Given the declining demand for testing in the United States, Myriad does not expect to have significant COVID-19 testing revenue going forward.

Investor Day

Myriad will host an Investor Day tomorrow, May 4, 2021 at 11:00 am EDT, to provide an update on its transformation plan and growth initiatives. The Investor Day will be a virtual event hosted on the company’s website. The link to the Investor Day event and registration is under the investor relations section of the website.

Financial Guidance

Given the continued unpredictability surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it has had on the healthcare environment, customer behavior and the ability to market tests to physicians, the company will not provide financial guidance for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 or fiscal year 2021.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to improving and transforming patient lives worldwide. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, please visit the company's website: www.myriad.com.

Revenue by Product (Unaudited):

Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 (in millions) WH ONC MH AI Other Total WH ONC MH AI Other Total % Change Molecular diagnostic revenues: Hereditary Cancer Testing $ 31.5 $ 44.6 $ — $ — $ — $ 76.1 $ 44.3 $ 40.9 $ — $ — $ — $ 85.2 -10.7 % Prenatal 23.7 — — — — 23.7 20.3 — — — — 20.3 16.7 % GeneSight — — 17.6 — — 17.6 — — 20.4 — — 20.4 -13.7 % Vectra — — — 10.7 — 10.7 — — — 10.5 — 10.5 1.9 % myChoice CDx — 8.4 — — — 8.4 — 3.3 — — — 3.3 154.5 % Prolaris — 18.5 — — — 18.5 — 6.8 — — — 6.8 172.1 % EndoPredict — 4.1 — — — 4.1 — 3.5 — — — 3.5 17.1 % Other — — — — 0.5 0.5 — — — — 0.5 0.5 0.0 % Total molecular diagnostic revenue 55.2 75.6 17.6 10.7 0.5 159.6 64.6 54.5 20.4 10.5 0.5 150.5 6.0 % Pharmaceutical and clinical service revenue — — — — 13.5 13.5 — — — — 13.5 13.5 0.0 % Total revenue $ 55.2 $ 75.6 $ 17.6 $ 10.7 $ 14.0 $ 173.1 $ 64.6 $ 54.5 $ 20.4 $ 10.5 $ 14.0 $ 164.0 5.5 %

MYRIAD GENETICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In Millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Molecular diagnostic testing $ 159.6 $ 150.5 Pharma and clinical services 13.5 13.5 Total revenue 173.1 164.0 Costs and expenses: Cost of molecular diagnostic testing 44.1 43.1 Cost of pharmaceutical and clinical services 6.2 7.0 Research and development expense 23.1 19.7 Change in the fair value of contingent consideration 0.9 (3.4 ) Selling, general, and administrative expense 145.5 132.9 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges - 98.4 Total costs and expenses 219.8 297.7 Operating loss (46.7 ) (133.7 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 0.2 0.8 Interest expense (3.0 ) (2.3 ) Other (0.1 ) 4.1 Total other income (expense), net (2.9 ) 2.6 Loss before income tax (49.6 ) (131.1 ) Income tax benefit (10.1 ) (15.9 ) Net loss $ (39.5 ) $ (115.2 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest - - Net loss attributable to Myriad Genetics, Inc. stockholders $ (39.5 ) $ (115.2 ) Loss per share: Loss per share - basic $ (0.52 ) $ (1.55 ) Loss per share - diluted (0.52 ) (1.55 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 76.0 74.5 Diluted 76.0 74.5





MYRIAD GENETICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions) March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 148.9 $ 117.0 Marketable investment securities 27.2 33.7 Prepaid expenses 14.0 11.7 Inventory 24.6 27.1 Trade accounts receivable 94.1 89.5 Prepaid taxes 18.1 108.4 Other receivables 2.3 2.0 Total current assets 329.2 389.4 Property, plant and equipment, net 45.1 40.7 Operating lease right-of-use assets 58.9 59.7 Long-term marketable investment securities 11.9 21.0 Intangibles, net 559.9 576.5 Goodwill 328.3 329.2 Other assets 3.6 2.3 Total assets $ 1,336.9 $ 1,418.8 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20.8 $ 20.5 Accrued liabilities 83.1 79.1 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 14.0 13.6 Deferred revenue 31.1 32.7 Total current liabilities 149.0 145.9 Unrecognized tax benefits 30.8 30.5 Long-term deferred taxes 59.2 71.3 Long-term debt 154.0 224.8 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 49.4 50.6 Other long-term liabilities 19.3 14.7 Total liabilities 461.7 537.8 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, 76.7 and 75.4 shares outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 0.8 0.8 Additional paid-in capital 1,144.5 1,109.5 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3.6 ) (2.3 ) Accumulated deficit (266.5 ) (227.0 ) Total Myriad Genetics, Inc. stockholders' equity 875.2 881.0 Non-controlling interest - - Total stockholders' equity 875.2 881.0 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,336.9 $ 1,418.8





MYRIAD GENETICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in millions) Three months ended March 31, 2021

2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss attributable to Myriad Genetics, Inc. stockholders $ (39.5 ) $ (115.2 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18.4 17.9 Non-cash interest expense 0.5 0.1 Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary - (1.0 ) Gain on disposition of assets (0.3 ) (0.1 ) Share-based compensation expense 9.0 7.5 Non-cash lease expense 3.5 - Deferred income taxes (11.8 ) (16.0 ) Unrecognized tax benefits 0.3 (0.1 ) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - 98.4 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 0.9 2.1 Changes in assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses (2.1 ) 3.6 Trade accounts receivable (4.7 ) 15.9 Other receivables (0.3 ) 1.2 Inventory 2.4 (2.6 ) PrepaidtTaxes 90.3 (0.7 ) Other assets (1.2 ) - Accounts payable 0.3 9.2 Accrued liabilities 7.7 (3.6 ) Deferred revenue (1.6 ) 0.2 Net cash provided by operating activities 71.8 16.8 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (7.1 ) (3.0 ) Proceeds from sale of subsidiary - 21.3 Purchase of marketable investment securities - (15.8 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable investment securities 15.3 20.7 Net cash provided by investing activities 8.2 23.2 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from common stock issued under share-based compensation plans 26.5 0.3 Payment of tax withheld for common stock issued under share-based comp plan (0.5 ) (0.1 ) Payment of contingent consideration recognized at acquisition (3.3 ) - Fees associated with refinancing of revolving credit facility (1.2 ) - Repayment of revolving credit facility (70.0 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (48.5 ) 0.2 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 0.4 (1.9 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale - 1.5 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 31.9 38.3 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 117.0 81.2 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 148.9 $ 121.0



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the three month ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited data in millions, except per share amount) Three months ended

March 31, 2021 Three months ended

March 31, 2020 Adjusted Gross Margin GAAP Gross Profit (1) 122.8 113.9 Equity compensation 0.3 0.4 Other adjustments 0.6 - Adjusted Gross Profit $ 123.7 $ 114.3 Adjusted Gross Margin 71.5 % 69.7 % (1) Consists of total revenues less cost of molecular diagnostic testing and cost of pharmaceutical and clinical services from the condensed consolidated statements of operations. Three months ended

March 31, 2021 Three months ended

March 31, 2020 Adjusted Operating Expenses GAAP Operating Expenses (2) 169.5 247.6 Acquisition - amortization of intangible assets (15.2 ) (15.1 ) Impairment of goodwill and intangibles - (98.4 ) Equity compensation (8.5 ) (7.9 ) Transformation initiatives (7.5 ) (2.8 ) Other adjustments (11.3 ) 2.3 Adjusted Operating Expenses $ 127.0 $ 125.7 (2) Consists of research and development expense, change in the fair value of contingent consideration, selling, general, and administrative expense, and goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges from the condensed consolidated statements of operations. Adjusted Operating Loss Three months ended

March 31, 2021 Three months ended

March 31, 2020 Operating loss $ (46.7 ) $ (133.7 ) Acquisition - amortization of intangible assets 15.2 15.1 Impairment of goodwill and intangibles - 98.4 Equity compensation 8.8 7.5 Transformation initiatives 7.5 2.8 Other adjustments 11.9 (2.3 ) Adjusted operating loss $ (3.3 ) $ (12.2 ) Adjusted Net Loss Net loss $ (39.5 ) $ (115.2 ) Acquisition - amortization of intangible assets 15.2 15.1 Impairment of goodwill and intangibles - 98.4 Equity compensation 8.8 7.5 Transformation initiatives 7.5 2.8 Other adjustments 11.9 (3.3 ) Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (8.8 ) (11.6 ) Adjusted net loss $ (4.9 ) $ (6.3 ) Weighted average shares outstanding 76.0 74.5 Adjusted net loss per shares $ (0.06 ) $ (0.08 ) Three months ended

March 31, 2021 Three months ended

March 31, 2020 Cash flows from operations $ 71.8 $ 16.8 Capital expenditures (7.1 ) (3.0 ) Free cash flow 64.7 13.8 Transformation initiative costs 7.1 2.8 Other adjustments 0.2 - Tax effect associated with non-GAAP adjustments (1.8 ) (0.8 ) Adjusted Free cash flow $ 70.2 $ 15.8



