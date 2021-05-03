NewAge Launches New Children’s Multivitamin With Better Absorption for Immune System Support

DENVER, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc., the Colorado-based organic and healthy products company intending to become the world’s leading social selling and distribution company, announced today the launch of Nutrifii Kids™ Chewable Multivitamin, a daily supplement for support of the healthy development and immune systems of children and adolescents.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), school-age children, adolescents and adults are eating too many sugary foods and drinks and refined grains, and not enough foods that promote health such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. About 30% of all school-age children do not eat any fruit daily, yet over 40% of children consume a soft drink every day. New analysis of over 23,000 consumer packaged food products shows 69% are of relatively poor nutrient quality.

The global dietary supplements market size was valued at $140.3 billion USD in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028. NewAge intends to earn its share of this growing market, leveraging the social selling influence of its more than 400,000 brand partners and customers around the world.

SUPERIOR FORMULA, SUPERIOR ABSORPTION

The company intentionally chose a chewable tablet instead of a gummy as the delivery system. Unlike sugar-laden gummy vitamins, the Nutrifii Kids Chewable Multivitamin is free from sugar, artificial colors, flavors and sweeteners, is non-GMO, and gluten, lactose and soy-free. Using a unique micro-compression tablet processing technology that utilizes the most effective delivery method, Nutrifii Kids Chewable Multivitamin is formulated for optimal absorption.

Test marketed in one of NewAge’s leading markets, the brand met with resounding success selling more than $3 million and more than 1,000 bottles in its first day of sale. NewAge’s Nutrifii Kids officially launches in the U.S. on May 1, 2021 with other global markets to follow. NewAge has been growing more than 40% organically in North America year-to-date, and the new launch is expected to build on the region’s success.

CLOSING THE NUTRITION GAP

"Today, many parents have a heightened awareness of maintaining their families' health and immunity, especially during these trying times,” said Deanna Latson, NewAge Chief Product Officer. “We studied every available kids supplement on the market. We were dismayed with what we uncovered in the predominance of the products and were motivated to make a difference with what we believe to be the best kids supplement available worldwide. Parents around the globe are struggling to fulfill the daily nutrient requirements due to hectic work schedules and changing lifestyles. And as hard as parents may try, kids don't always get the required nutrients they need. To help families achieve immune-boosting health, we're dedicated to using high-potency ingredients that help fill the nutrition gap.”

Like other formulas in the Nutrifii™ line, Nutrifii Kids Chewable Multivitamin was developed using the latest science and only the highest-quality ingredients to provide children of all ages with the additional nutritional support they may not receive from diet alone. Offering a comprehensive array of vitamins, minerals, digestive enzymes, antioxidants, phytonutrients and super plant extracts – including 18 different fruits and vegetables – Nutrifii Kids Chewable Multivitamin provides a solid foundation to help children’s bodies stay healthy and strong.†

For more information, visit nutrifii.com.

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About NewAge, Inc.

NewAge is a purpose-driven firm intending to become the world’s leading social selling and distribution company. Colorado-based NewAge commercializes a portfolio of organic and healthy products worldwide through primarily a direct route-to-market system. The company competes in three major category platforms including health and wellness, inner and outer beauty, and nutrition and weight control — leading a network of more than 400,000 exclusive independent distributors and brand partners around the world.

The company operates the websites newage.com, noninewage.com, ariix.com, mavie.com, thelimucompany.com and zennoa.com websites.

