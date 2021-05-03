ION announces first quarter 2021 earnings and conference call schedule

HOUSTON, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, ION has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).



What: ION First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call When: Thursday, May 6, 2021 - 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time How: Live via phone - By dialing (833) 362-0195 and asking for the ION call a few minutes prior to the start time. Live over the Internet - by logging on to the webcast at the address below. Where: https://ir.iongeo.com. The webcast, which will be accompanied by a slide presentation, can be accessed from the ION home page or by clicking on the link above.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay will be available through May 13, 2021 and may be accessed by calling (855) 859-2056 using pass code 8154095. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the company’s website at https://ir.iongeo.com for approximately 12 months.



About ION

Leveraging innovative technologies, ION delivers powerful data-driven decision-making to offshore energy and maritime operations markets, enabling clients to optimize investments and results through access to our data, software and distinctive analytics. Learn more at iongeo.com.

Contacts

ION (Investor relations)

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Mike Morrison, +1 281.879.3615

mike.morrison@iongeo.com