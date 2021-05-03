NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

First Quarter Results



Total revenues of $28.5 million, a 48% year-over-year decrease and a 4% increase from the fourth quarter of 2020

Net loss of $(3.4) million and loss per diluted share of $(1.43); adjusted net loss of $(2.8) million and adjusted loss per diluted share of $(1.18)

Adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million

$12.0 million in cash on hand and $5.7 million of total debt as of March 31, 2021

HOUSTON, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM) (the “Company,” “NCS,” “we” or “us”), a leading provider of highly engineered products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies, today announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Financial Review

Total revenues were $28.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which was a decrease of 48% compared to the first quarter of 2020. This decrease reflected reductions in product sales and services volumes in all geographic areas as well as lower pricing for certain products and services, including composite plugs and tracer diagnostics. We believe the decrease in both activity and pricing resulted from the decline in market conditions primarily related to the Coronavirus disease 2019 (“COVID-19”) pandemic, which had a negative impact on our revenues during the three months ended March 31, 2021 as drilling rig and completion activity was substantially lower in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to 2020, particularly in North America. Total revenues increased by 4% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 with an increase of 45% in Canada partially offset by decreases of 31% in the United States and 79% in international markets.

Gross profit, which we define as total revenues less total cost of sales exclusive of depreciation and amortization, was $10.2 million, or 36% of total revenues, in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $23.9 million, or 44% of total revenues, in the first quarter of 2020. Cost of sales as a percentage of total revenues increased due to the significant reduction in revenue, leading to under-utilization of manufacturing capacity and field service personnel, even after the reduction of our capacity and staff, as well as a reduction in pricing for certain products and services. Cost of sales in the first quarter of 2021 was also impacted by higher scrap expense and inventory reserves at Repeat Precision related to product design changes implemented during the quarter. We believe that our cost of sales as a percentage of revenue was negatively impacted by a decline in oil and gas market activity levels primarily related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses totaled $12.8 million in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of $8.1 million as compared to the first quarter of the prior year. This overall decrease in expense reflects reductions in compensation and benefits, severance charges, professional fees, share-based compensation, bad debt expense and travel and entertainment expenses.

Net loss was $(3.4) million, or $(1.43) per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which included a net impact of $0.2 million (after tax effect of $(0.6) million, or $(0.25) per diluted share) related to foreign currency exchange gain and income tax valuation allowances recorded to reduce the carrying value of deferred tax assets. Adjusted net loss, which excludes these items, was $(2.8) million, or $(1.18) per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This compares to a net loss of $(51.5) million, or $(21.92) per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020, which included a net impact of $(50.2) million (after tax effect of $(51.0) million, or $(21.70) per diluted share) related to impairment charges and foreign currency exchange loss as well as the tax impact of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) and income tax valuation allowances recorded to reduce the carrying value of our U.S. and Canadian deferred tax assets. Adjusted net loss, which excludes these items, was $(0.5) million, or $(0.22) per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a decrease of $9.2 million as compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Capital Expenditures and Liquidity

The Company incurred capital expenditures of $0.1 million, net, during the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $0.4 million, net, for the first quarter of 2020.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $12.0 million in cash and $5.7 million in total debt, with our senior secured credit facility remaining undrawn. The borrowing base under the senior secured credit facility as of March 31, 2021 was $14.4 million. The Company’s net working capital, which we define as our current assets, excluding cash and cash equivalents, minus our current liabilities, excluding current maturities of long-term debt, was $55.5 million at March 31, 2021.

Review and Outlook

NCS’s Chief Executive Officer, Robert Nipper commented, “The strong performance of our Canadian operations allowed NCS to grow total revenue for the quarter by 4% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, despite lower seasonal activity in international markets and challenges faced in the U.S. related to winter storm Uri and at our Repeat Precision joint venture early in the quarter.

We are maintaining our cost and capital discipline, having reduced our SG&A expenses by 39% in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2020 and limiting net capital expenditures to $0.1 million during the quarter, highlighting the capital-light nature of our business.

Our strong balance sheet is demonstrated by our net cash position of $6.3 million at the end of the first quarter. In addition, our credit facility remains undrawn with a borrowing base of over $14 million at March 31, 2021.

We are encouraged by the recent performance of our U.S. business, including Repeat Precision, which exited the first quarter with increasing activity in March as compared to the prior month, which we expect to continue into the second quarter, allowing our U.S. operations to return to sequential revenue growth. We expect to experience a meaningful sequential decline in our Canadian revenue in the second quarter, associated with typical seasonal patterns related to spring break-up, however, we expect activity in Canada in the second quarter of 2021 to exceed activity from the second quarter of 2020, which was at multi-decade low levels. The international rig count appears to have bottomed during the first quarter of 2021, and we expect our activity in international markets to increase sequentially in the second quarter.

I am proud to say that we have continued our excellent operational performance from 2020 into 2021. We had zero total recordable incidents in 2020 and have had zero thus far in 2021. This accomplishment speaks to the quality of our people and processes.

I want to thank the entire team at NCS and Repeat Precision. It is through their hard work and determination that we can deliver on our commitments to provide value to customers, to drive innovation in the industry, and to create value for our shareholders.”

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, Adjusted Net (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Less Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest and net working capital are non-GAAP financial measures. For an explanation of these measures and a reconciliation, refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues Product sales $ 20,174 $ 39,430 Services 8,340 15,120 Total revenues 28,514 54,550 Cost of sales Cost of product sales, exclusive of depreciation

and amortization expense shown below 13,921 23,448 Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation

and amortization expense shown below 4,357 7,166 Total cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation

and amortization expense shown below 18,278 30,614 Selling, general and administrative expenses 12,784 20,835 Depreciation 937 1,452 Amortization 167 1,133 Impairment — 50,194 Loss from operations (3,652 ) (49,678 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense, net (168 ) (322 ) Other income, net 341 158 Foreign currency exchange gain, net 150 10 Total other income (expense) 323 (154 ) Loss before income tax (3,329 ) (49,832 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 128 (925 ) Net loss (3,457 ) (48,907 ) Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (60 ) 2,642 Net loss attributable to

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. $ (3,397 ) $ (51,549 ) Loss per common share Basic loss per common share attributable to

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. $ (1.43 ) $ (21.92 ) Diluted loss per common share attributable to

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. $ (1.43 ) $ (21.92 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 2,380 2,352 Diluted 2,380 2,352

NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS*

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,962 $ 15,545 Accounts receivable—trade, net 22,106 21,925 Inventories, net 34,578 34,871 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,878 2,975 Other current receivables 9,045 8,358 Total current assets 80,569 83,674 Noncurrent assets Property and equipment, net 23,903 24,435 Goodwill 15,222 15,222 Identifiable intangibles, net 6,246 6,413 Operating lease assets 4,806 5,170 Deposits and other assets 3,501 3,559 Deferred income taxes, net 207 205 Total noncurrent assets 53,885 55,004 Total assets $ 134,454 $ 138,678 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable—trade $ 5,720 $ 4,943 Accrued expenses 3,343 3,347 Income taxes payable 851 653 Operating lease liabilities 1,779 1,826 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,379 1,347 Other current liabilities 1,391 2,768 Total current liabilities 14,463 14,884 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term debt, less current maturities 4,302 4,442 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 3,651 3,989 Other long-term liabilities 1,920 1,864 Deferred income taxes, net 67 13 Total noncurrent liabilities 9,940 10,308 Total liabilities 24,403 25,192 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 11,250,000 shares authorized, 2,396,042 shares issued and 2,378,879 shares outstanding at March 31, 2021 and 2,371,992 shares issued and 2,359,918 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 24 24 Additional paid-in capital 433,971 432,801 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (81,487 ) (81,780 ) Retained deficit (260,025 ) (256,628 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 17,163 shares at March 31, 2021 and 12,074 shares at December 31, 2020 (1,000 ) (809 ) Total stockholders’ equity 91,483 93,608 Non-controlling interest 18,568 19,878 Total equity 110,051 113,486 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 134,454 $ 138,678

_____________________

* Preliminary



NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (3,457 ) $ (48,907 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,104 2,585 Impairment — 50,194 Amortization of deferred loan costs 70 75 Share-based compensation 2,239 2,883 Provision for inventory obsolescence 404 237 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 54 (1,238 ) (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment (79 ) 46 Provision for doubtful accounts (66 ) 383 Proceeds from note receivable 48 276 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable—trade (42 ) (2,716 ) Inventories, net (18 ) (442 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 114 (2,645 ) Accounts payable—trade 746 343 Accrued expenses (11 ) 494 Other liabilities (2,781 ) 1,758 Income taxes receivable/payable (140 ) 282 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,815 ) 3,608 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (46 ) (458 ) Purchase and development of software and technology (80 ) — Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 62 20 Net cash used in investing activities (64 ) (438 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on equipment note and finance leases (324 ) (432 ) Line of credit borrowings 32 5,000 Treasury shares withheld (191 ) (151 ) Distribution to noncontrolling interest (1,250 ) (3,050 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,733 ) 1,367 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 29 (295 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (3,583 ) 4,242 Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 15,545 11,243 Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 11,962 $ 15,485 Noncash investing and financing activities Leased assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease liabilities $ 246 $ 301 Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 26 $ 2,572

NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income before interest expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude certain items which we believe are not reflective of ongoing operating performance or which, in the case of an impairment and share-based compensation, are non-cash in nature. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues. Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation is defined as Adjusted EBITDA minus share-based compensation expense. Adjusted Net (Loss) Income is defined as net (loss) income attributable to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. adjusted to exclude certain items which we believe are not reflective of ongoing performance. Adjusted Net (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share is defined as Adjusted Net (Loss) Income divided by our diluted weighted average common shares outstanding during the relevant period. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment (inclusive of the purchase and development of software and technology) plus proceeds from sales of property and equipment, as presented in our consolidated statement of cash flows. We define free cash flow less distributions to non-controlling interest as free cash flow less distributions to non-controlling interest, as presented in the net cash used in financing activities section of our consolidated statements of cash flows. Net working capital is defined as total current assets, excluding cash and cash equivalents, minus total current liabilities, excluding current maturities of long-term debt. Net working capital excludes cash and cash equivalents and current maturities of long-term debt to evaluate the investment in working capital required to support our business. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Net (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share are important measures that exclude costs that management believes do not reflect our ongoing operating performance and, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, certain costs associated with our capital structure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation presents our financial performance in a manner that is comparable to the presentation provided by many of our peers. We believe free cash flow is useful because it provides information to investors regarding the cash that was available in the period that was in excess of our needs to fund our capital expenditures and other investment needs. We believe that free cash flow less distributions to non-controlling interest is useful because it provides information to investors regarding the cash that was available in the period that was in excess of our needs to fund our capital expenditures, other investment needs, and cash distributions to our joint venture partner. We believe that net working capital is useful in analyzing the cash flow and working capital needs of the Company, including determining the efficiencies of our operations and our ability to readily convert assets into cash. Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, Adjusted Net (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Less Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest and net working capital are key metrics that management uses to assess the period-to-period performance of our core business operations. We believe that presenting Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, Adjusted Net (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Less Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest enables investors to assess our performance from period to period using the same metrics utilized by management and that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Net (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share enable investors to evaluate our performance relative to other companies that are not subject to such factors.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, Adjusted Net (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Less Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest and net working capital (our “non-GAAP financial measures”) are not defined under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), are not measures of net income, income from operations, cash provided by operating activities, working capital or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and are subject to important limitations. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in our industry and are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial performance as reported under GAAP and they should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), cash provided by operating activities, working capital or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities as measures of our liquidity.

The tables below set forth reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under GAAP:

NET WORKING CAPITAL*

March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Working capital $ 66,106 $ 68,790 Cash and cash equivalents (11,962 ) (15,545 ) Current maturities of long term debt 1,379 1,347 Net working capital $ 55,523 $ 54,592

_____________________

* Preliminary





NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

ADJUSTED NET LOSS AND ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER DILUTED SHARE

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Effect on

Net Loss Impact on

Diluted Loss

Per Share Effect on

Net Loss Impact on

Diluted Loss

Per Share Net loss attributable to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. $ (3,397 ) $ (1.43 ) $ (51,549 ) $ (21.92 ) Adjustments Impairment (a) — — 50,194 21.34 Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (b) (160 ) (0.07 ) 38 0.02 Income tax impact from adjustments (c) 750 0.32 795 0.34 Adjusted net loss attributable to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. $ (2,807 ) $ (1.18 ) $ (522 ) $ (0.22 )

_____________________

(a) Represents non-cash impairment charges for property and equipment and intangible assets during 2020 as the fair values were lower than the carrying values.

(b) Represents realized and unrealized foreign currency translation gains and losses primarily due to movement in the foreign currency exchange rates during the applicable periods.

(c) Represents the income tax adjustments including the valuation allowance recorded to reduce the carrying value of both our U.S. and Canadian deferred tax assets.





NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

ADJUSTED EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA LESS SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net loss $ (3,457 ) $ (48,907 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 128 (925 ) Interest expense, net 168 322 Depreciation 937 1,452 Amortization 167 1,133 EBITDA (2,057 ) (46,925 ) Impairment (a) — 50,194 Share-based compensation (b) 1,170 2,950 Professional fees (c) 943 1,388 Foreign currency exchange gain (d) (150 ) (10 ) Severance and other termination benefits (e) — 1,346 Other (f) 168 295 Adjusted EBITDA $ 74 $ 9,238 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 0 % 17 % Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation $ (1,096 ) $ 6,288

_____________________

(a) Represents non-cash impairment charges for property and equipment and intangible assets during 2020 as the fair values were lower than the carrying values.

(b) Represents non-cash compensation charges related to share-based compensation granted to our officers, employees and directors.

(c) Represents non-capitalizable costs of professional services incurred in connection with legal proceedings and the evaluation of potential acquisitions.

(d) Represents realized and unrealized foreign currency translation gains and losses primarily due to movement in the foreign currency exchange rates during the applicable periods.

(e) Reflects charges incurred in connection with the reductions in workforce implemented in 2020.

(f) Represents the impact of a research and development subsidy that is included in income tax expense (benefit) in accordance with GAAP along with other charges and credits.

FREE CASH FLOW

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (1,815 ) $ 3,608 Purchases of property and equipment (46 ) (458 ) Purchase and development of software and technology (80 ) — Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 62 20 Free cash flow $ (1,879 ) $ 3,170

FREE CASH FLOW LESS DISTRIBUTIONS TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (1,815 ) $ 3,608 Purchases of property and equipment (46 ) (458 ) Purchase and development of software and technology (80 ) — Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 62 20 Distribution to non-controlling interest (1,250 ) (3,050 ) Free cash flow less distributions to non-controlling interest $ (3,129 ) $ 120

NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

REVENUES BY GEOGRAPHIC AREA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)