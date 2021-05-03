PLx Pharma Inc. to Discuss 2021 First Quarter Financial Results on May 14, 2021 Conference Call and Provide Business Update

SPARTA, N.J., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) (“PLx” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ drug delivery platform designed to provide more effective and safer products, with its lead products VAZALORE™ 325 mg and VAZALORE™ 81 mg (referred to together as “VAZALORE”), announced today that the Company will release its 2021 first quarter financial results on Friday, May 14, 2021, before the U.S. financial markets open.



Natasha Giordano, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Rita O’Connor, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results and provide a business update as follows:

Date Friday, May 14, 2021 Time 8:30 a.m. ET Toll free (U.S.) (866) 394-2901 International

Conference ID (616) 548-5567

6238639 Webcast (live and replay) www.plxpharma.com under the ‘Investor Relations’ section.

A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks after the call's completion by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The conference ID for the replay is 6238639. The archived webcast will be available for 30 days via the aforementioned URL.

About VAZALORE

VAZALORE is an FDA-approved liquid-filled aspirin capsule that provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin. It also reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers, as compared to immediate-release aspirin, common in an acute setting.

About PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ drug delivery platform to provide more effective and safer products. The PLxGuard drug delivery platform works by targeting the release of active pharmaceutical ingredients to various portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. PLx believes this platform has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market or in development, and to reduce the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers associated with certain drugs.

To learn more about PLx Pharma Inc. and its pipeline, please visit www.plxpharma.com.

Contact

Investor Relations:

Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.

T: 212-452-2793

E: lwilson@insitecony.com

Source: PLx Pharma Inc.