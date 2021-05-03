L.B. Foster Reports First Quarter Operating Results

PITTSBURGH, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR), a leading provider of products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects, today reported its first quarter of 2021 operating results, which included the following performance highlights:



First quarter of 2021 net sales were $116.1 million, a decrease of $5.8 million, or 4.8%, from the prior year quarter.





First quarter of 2021 gross profit was $18.8 million, a decline of $4.3 million, or 18.6%, from the prior year quarter. Gross profit margin was 16.2% for the first quarter of 2021 versus 19.0% in the prior year quarter.





First quarter of 2021 selling and administrative expenses were $18.0 million, a decrease of $2.3 million, or 11.4%, from the prior year quarter. Selling and administrative expenses as a percent of net sales decreased to 15.5% compared to 16.7% in the prior year quarter.





First quarter of 2021 net loss from continuing operations was $1.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, a decrease of $0.12 per diluted share from the prior year quarter.





Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and certain charges) from continuing operations 1 for the quarter was $2.7 million, a decrease of $2.1 million from the prior year quarter.





Net cash provided by continuing operating activities for the quarter totaled $7.6 million, an increase of $12.5 million from the prior year quarter.





Net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) decreased by $5.7 million from December 31, 2020 to $31.8 million as of March 31, 2021. Over the last year, the Company reduced its net debt by $26.0 million. The Company's adjusted net leverage ratio was 1.1x as of March 31, 2021, compared to 1.4x as of March 31, 2020.





First quarter new orders were $135.6 million, up $4.8 million, or 3.7%, from the prior year quarter. New orders in the Infrastructure Solutions segment increased by $11.5 million compared to the prior year quarter, partially offset by a decline in the Rail segment of $6.7 million.



﻿ CEO Comments

Bob Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "First quarter results reflect the continued deferral of projects in the midstream pipeline markets for protective coatings and measurement systems. In addition, weather-related delays and working restrictions due to the pandemic imposed in certain areas, particularly in the United Kingdom, kept the company from converting more backlog to sales revenue. On the bright side, we are seeing the impact of the pandemic dissipating, most notably in our friction management consumables which benefited from increased traffic as COVID restrictions were eased."

"Sales revenue in the first quarter also reflected seasonality in our business, with lower volume in January and February, followed by a strong month in March, which contributed 47.0% of first quarter sales. Backlog increased $23.7 million in the quarter to $271.9 million. This level of backlog, coupled with expected improving market and operating conditions, allows us to anticipate a significant sequential increase in second quarter sales and profitability. There are several positive signs in the marketplace that include increasing project activity, customer-specific plans for capital spending, government support for transportation sector investment, and an improving outlook due to fewer virus-related disruptions. We are gearing up operations in anticipation of an increase in sales and the potential for further strengthening as the year progresses."

Mr. Bauer added, "Our strong cash flow generation and improving balance sheet should continue to allow us to effectively manage operations through the current environment and positions us well to take advantage of improving market conditions and business opportunities.”

First Quarter Results

Net sales for the first quarter of 2021 was $116.1 million, a $5.8 million decrease, or 4.8%, compared to the prior year quarter. The sales decrease was attributable to both of the Company's segments, with the Rail and Infrastructure Solutions segments declining by 5.7% and 3.6%, respectively, from the prior year quarter. The $4.0 million decline in the Rail segment was attributable to the Rail Products business unit due to the timing of deliveries and customer delays, including certain projects that did not ship due to weather conditions. The $1.9 million decline in the Infrastructure Solutions segment is wholly attributable to the Coatings and Measurement business unit, which continues to face a challenging environment in the midstream energy market due to excess infrastructure capacity.





Gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 was $18.8 million, a $4.3 million decrease, or 18.6%, from the prior year quarter. The consolidated gross profit margin of 16.2% decreased by 280 basis points when compared to the prior year quarter, with the decline attributable to the Infrastructure Solutions segment. Gross profit increased in the Rail segment by $0.3 million, driven by the 150 basis point improvement in gross margin due primarily to increases in friction management consumable sales. In the Infrastructure Solutions segment, gross profit declined from the prior year quarter by $4.6 million, driven by the decline in revenues in the Coatings and Measurement business line. Infrastructure Solutions' gross margin was down 850 basis points compared to last year's first quarter.





Selling and administrative expenses in the first quarter decreased by $2.3 million, or 11.4%, from the prior year quarter, primarily driven by decreases in personnel related costs of $1.8 million. Selling and administrative expenses as a percent of net sales decreased to 15.5%, down 120 basis points from the prior year quarter.





Net loss from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, a reduction of $1.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, from the prior year quarter.





Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 1 for the first quarter of 2021 was $2.7 million, a decrease of 42.9% compared to the prior year quarter.





Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2021 was $2.7 million, a decrease of 42.9% compared to the prior year quarter.





Free cash flow for the quarter was $6.3 million, as compared to negative free cash flow of $7.7 million for the prior year quarter. The $14.0 million increase in free cash flow was primarily as a result of increased cash provided by accounts payables and deferred revenue when compared to the prior year quarter. Over the last year, the Company reduced its net debt to $31.8 million as of March 31, 2021 from $57.7 million as of March 31, 2020, a reduction of $26.0 million. The Company's adjusted net leverage ratio was 1.1x, with total available funding capacity of $82.6 million as of March 31, 2021.





to $31.8 million as of March 31, 2021 from $57.7 million as of March 31, 2020, a reduction of $26.0 million. The Company's adjusted net leverage ratio was 1.1x, with total available funding capacity of $82.6 million as of March 31, 2021. First quarter new orders were $135.6 million, up $4.8 million, or 3.7%, from the prior year quarter. New orders in the Infrastructure Solutions segment increased by $11.5 million compared to the prior year quarter, partially offset by a decline in the Rail segment of $6.7 million.



Market Outlook

The Company’s backlog stood at $271.9 million as of March 31, 2021, an increase of $23.7 million from December 31, 2020, and an increase of $34.7 million, or 14.6%, over the prior year period. The Company believes that railway and general infrastructure projects should continue to move forward, and the Company expects less disruption from COVID related issues. Railway traffic volume and an increase in on-site service-related activity is expected to have a favorable impact on consumable sales and service-related revenue. While the Company expects its overall results to improve sequentially, the Coatings and Measurement business line, which primarily serves midstream energy customers, is expected to remain weak, and still poses a significant challenge as the Company strives to reach pre-pandemic profit levels. There could be additional shutdowns or furlough periods in the Coatings and Measurement business line if order rates do not improve in the coming months. Despite the headwinds driven by the midstream market, the combination of a strong backlog and an improving economic outlook and operating environment support the Company's projection for a strong sequential increase in sales accompanied by increasing profitability. Second quarter sales are expected to increase sequentially by 20.0% or more. Gross profit margins are expected to improve sequentially as sales on certain consumables and service work return, and leverage on operating cost is realized. Selling and administrative expenses should leverage favorably with the increase in sales sequentially, although absolute spending levels are expected to increase over the first quarter as more normal commercial and operating activities return.

L.B. FOSTER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Sales of goods $ 100,546 $ 96,388 Sales of services 15,534 25,519 Total net sales 116,080 121,907 Cost of goods sold 84,125 80,479 Cost of services sold 13,125 18,306 Total cost of sales 97,250 98,785 Gross profit 18,830 23,122 Selling and administrative expenses 18,026 20,337 Amortization expense 1,465 1,430 Interest expense - net 871 812 Other expense - net 59 606 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (1,591 ) (63 ) Income tax benefit from continuing operations (321 ) (58 ) Loss from continuing operations (1,270 ) (5 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (12 ) — Loss from continuing operations attributable to L.B. Foster Company (1,258 ) (5 ) Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes — (2,631 ) Income tax benefit from discontinued operations — (770 ) Loss from discontinued operations — (1,861 ) Net loss attributable to L.B. Foster Company $ (1,258 ) $ (1,866 ) Basic loss per common share: From continuing operations $ (0.12 ) $ (0.00 ) From discontinued operations 0.00 (0.18 ) Basic loss per common share $ (0.12 ) $ (0.18 ) Diluted loss per common share: From continuing operations $ (0.12 ) $ (0.00 ) From discontinued operations 0.00 (0.18 ) Diluted loss per common share $ (0.12 ) $ (0.18 ) Average number of common shares outstanding - Basic 10,583 10,478 Average number of common shares outstanding - Diluted 10,583 10,478

L.B. FOSTER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,015 $ 7,564 Accounts receivable - net 65,660 58,298 Inventories - net 117,378 116,460 Other current assets 13,716 12,997 Total current assets 201,769 195,319 Property, plant, and equipment - net 61,583 62,085 Operating lease right-of-use assets - net 15,426 16,069 Other assets: Goodwill 20,373 20,340 Other intangibles - net 35,477 36,897 Deferred tax assets 38,770 38,481 Other assets 1,078 1,204 TOTAL ASSETS $ 374,476 $ 370,395 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 66,398 $ 54,787 Deferred revenue 15,359 7,144 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 5,701 9,182 Current portion of accrued settlement 8,000 8,000 Current maturities of long-term debt 129 119 Other accrued liabilities 12,597 15,740 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 146 330 Total current liabilities 108,330 95,302 Long-term debt 36,664 44,905 Deferred tax liabilities 4,046 4,085 Long-term portion of accrued settlement 24,000 24,000 Long-term operating lease liabilities 12,938 13,516 Other long-term liabilities 11,612 11,757 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 111 111 Paid-in capital 43,943 44,583 Retained earnings 163,849 165,107 Treasury stock (11,783 ) (12,703 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,588 ) (20,268 ) Total L.B. Foster Company stockholders’ equity 176,532 176,830 Noncontrolling interest 354 — Total stockholders’ equity 176,886 176,830 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 374,476 $ 370,395

Non-GAAP Disclosures

(Unaudited)

This earnings release discloses earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, net debt, adjusted net leverage ratio, free cash flow, adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations, and adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that EBITDA from continuing operations is useful to investors as a supplemental way to evaluate the ongoing operations of the Company’s business since EBITDA may enhance investors’ ability to compare historical periods as it adjusts for the impact of financing methods, tax law and strategy changes, and depreciation and amortization. In addition, EBITDA is a financial measure that management and the Company’s Board of Directors use in their financial and operational decision-making and in the determination of certain compensation programs. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net (loss) income, and adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share from continuing operations adjusts for certain charges to EBITDA from continuing operations that the Company believes are unusual, non-recurring, unpredictable, or non-cash. The Company believes that adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations is useful to investors as a supplemental way to compare historical periods without regard to various charges that the Company believes are unusual, non-recurring, unpredictable, or non-cash. In 2020, the Company made adjustments to exclude the impact of a non-recurring benefit from a distribution associated with the Company’s interest in an unconsolidated partnership and restructuring activities and site relocation. In 2019, the Company made adjustments to exclude the impact of the U.S. pension settlement expense. The Company views net debt, which is total debt less cash and cash equivalents, and the adjusted net leverage ratio, which is the ratio of net debt to the trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, as important metrics of the operational and financial health of the organization and are useful to investors as indicators of our ability to incur additional debt and to service our existing debt. The Company views free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash available to our operations after capital expenditure investments are fulfilled. The Company believes free cash flow is important to investors because it measures its ability to generate or use cash.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP financial results and should only be considered in conjunction with the Company’s financial information that is presented in accordance with GAAP. Quantitative reconciliations of EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, net debt, adjusted net leverage ratio, and free cash flow are presented below (in thousands, except per share and ratio):

Three Months Ended

March 31, Trailing Twelve Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted EBITDA From Continuing Operations Reconciliation Net (loss) income from continuing operations, as reported $ (1,270 ) $ (5 ) $ 24,558 $ 44,048 Interest expense - net 871 812 3,820 4,368 Income tax benefit (321 ) (58 ) (12,104 ) (24,767 ) Depreciation expense 1,990 1,935 7,905 7,919 Amortization expense 1,465 1,430 5,764 6,196 Total EBITDA from continuing operations $ 2,735 $ 4,114 $ 29,943 $ 37,764 Relocation and restructuring costs — 677 1,868 2,445 Distribution from unconsolidated partnership — — (1,874 ) — U.S. pension settlement expense — — — 2,210 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 2,735 $ 4,791 $ 29,937 $ 42,419









March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 March 31,

2020 Net Debt Reconciliation Total debt $ 36,793 $ 45,024 $ 64,155 Less cash and cash equivalents (5,015 ) (7,564 ) (6,418 ) Net debt $ 31,778 $ 37,460 $ 57,737





March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 Adjusted Net Leverage Ratio Reconciliation Net debt $ 31,778 $ 57,737 Trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 29,937 42,419 Adjusted net leverage ratio 1.1x 1.4x





March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities $ 7,614 $ (4,902 ) Less capital expenditures on property, plant, and equipment (1,327 ) $ (2,806 ) Free cash flow $ 6,287 $ (7,708 )



