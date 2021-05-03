Mueller Water Products Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results

Increased Net Sales 3.8 percent to $267.5 million



Reported Net Income per Diluted Share of $0.13 and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share of $0.14

Generated $63.2 million of Net Cash from Operating Activities for the Six Month Period

ATLANTA, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) announced today that for its fiscal 2021 second quarter ended March 31, 2021, net sales were $267.5 million and net income was $20.9 million.

During the 2021 second quarter, the Company:

Increased net sales 3.8 percent to $267.5 million as compared with $257.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Generated operating income of $33.4 million and adjusted operating income of $35.2 million as compared with operating income of $35.8 million and adjusted operating income of $36.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Achieved net income of $20.9 million and adjusted net income of $22.2 million as compared with net income of $23.8 million and adjusted net income of $24.5 million in the prior year quarter.

Reported net income per diluted share of $0.13 and adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.14 as compared with net income per diluted share and adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.15 in the prior year quarter.

Reported adjusted EBITDA of $50.7 million as compared with $51.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Increased net cash provided by operating activities for the six month period by $66.2 million to $63.2 million and increased free cash flow by $72.4 million to $32.1 million for the same period.

“Overall, we delivered a solid second quarter performance resulting from our team members’ focus on satisfying increasing demand despite continuing and new external challenges from COVID-19 and inflation, especially material costs. Consolidated net sales exceeded our expectations as we reported a 3.8 percent increase in the quarter, which sequentially improved 12.7 percent versus the first quarter of 2021 and compares with a 10.1 percent increase in net sales in the second quarter of last year. The increase in net sales was 1.5%, excluding the benefit of the elimination of Krausz Industries’ one-month reporting lag which added $6.0 million to Infrastructure net sales,” said Scott Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mueller Water Products.

“Our end markets improved during the quarter as municipal spending continues to recover from the pandemic and residential construction continues to see strong demand for single-family homes. I am very pleased with our cash generation this quarter leading to a $72.4 million increase in free cash flow through the first six months of the year. Based on our strong first half performance, as well as expectations for our end markets, sales backlog, pricing and inflation for the rest of the year, we are raising our annual guidance for consolidated net sales and adjusted EBITDA growth.

“I remain impressed with our team members as they continue to do an outstanding job serving our customers. We experienced accelerating raw material inflation during the quarter leading us to implement additional price increases for the majority of our products, which will help margins as we move forward. Despite this near-term headwind, higher sales and improved manufacturing performance in the quarter led to a 50 basis points improvement in gross margin, excluding the inventory write-down associated with the recently announced restructuring plans. These actions, in addition to our previously announced multi-year investment to modernize our manufacturing facilities, will help accelerate product development, drive additional operational efficiencies, reduce duplicative expenses and aid us in advancing our environmental initiatives.

“Despite the ongoing operational challenges from the pandemic, accelerating inflation and global supply chain disruptions, we continue to believe that end market demand will support further growth this year. We expect the strong growth in the residential construction end market will more than offset any temporary delays in the project-related portions of the municipal market caused by the pandemic.

“Our top priorities remain focused on keeping our employees safe, protecting our communities, delivering exceptional products and support to our customers and increasing cash flow. At the same time, we continue to execute our strategies to reinvest in our business to drive efficiencies, improve our environmental impact, accelerate growth and provide more technology-enabled products and services to increase the resiliency of the aging water infrastructure.

“I am confident that we are well-positioned to strengthen our leadership role in the water industry and benefit from the enhanced attention the water industry is receiving. With a strong balance sheet and cash generation supporting our strategies, we are well-positioned to benefit all of our stakeholders by becoming a world class manufacturing company and innovative industry leader bringing technology to our water infrastructure products and services.”

Consolidated Results

Net sales for the 2021 second quarter increased $9.8 million, or 3.8 percent, to $267.5 million as compared with $257.7 million for the 2020 second quarter. The net sales increase was primarily due to the one-time benefit of eliminating Krausz Industries’ one-month reporting lag, higher pricing and increased volumes at Technologies. Net sales increased 1.5 percent, excluding the benefit of the elimination of Krausz Industries’ one-month reporting lag which added $6.0 million to Infrastructure net sales.

Operating income declined 6.7 percent to $33.4 million for the 2021 second quarter as compared with $35.8 million for the prior year quarter.

During the quarter, the Company incurred a $2.4 million inventory write-down associated with recently announced plans to close two facilities, an additional $1.4 million of operating income associated with the elimination of the one-month reporting lag and $0.8 million of strategic reorganization and other charges, which have been excluded from adjusted results.

Adjusted operating income was $35.2 million for the 2021 second quarter as compared with $36.7 million for the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased $1.1 million, or 2.1 percent, to $50.7 million for the 2021 second quarter as compared with $51.8 million for the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.4 percent for the 2021 second quarter declined 70 basis points as compared with 20.1 percent for the prior year quarter.

Segment Results

Infrastructure

Net sales for the 2021 second quarter increased $7.0 million, or 2.9 percent, to $246.9 million as compared with $239.9 million for the 2020 second quarter. This increase was primarily due to the additional $6.0 million in net sales as a result of the benefit of eliminating the one-month reporting lag and higher pricing.

Operating income and adjusted operating income for the second quarter 2021 were $52.6 million and $52.9 million, respectively. Adjusted operating income increased $2.2 million, or 4.3 percent, as compared with the prior year quarter, primarily due to favorable manufacturing performance and higher pricing, partially offset by higher costs associated with inflation, primarily for raw materials.

The estimated expense impact from the COVID-19 pandemic was a net benefit of $0.5 million in the quarter as $1.5 million of lower SG&A expenses, attributed to reduced travel and trade show expense, were partially offset by $1.0 million of additional manufacturing expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA of $65.6 million increased $2.8 million, or 4.5 percent, as compared with $62.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Technologies

Net sales for the 2021 second quarter increased $2.8 million, or 15.7 percent, to $20.6 million primarily due to increased volumes and higher pricing.

Operating loss and adjusted operating loss for the quarter were each $4.6 million. Adjusted operating loss was flat to the prior year quarter as higher sales were offset by unfavorable manufacturing performance, higher SG&A expenses and higher costs associated with inflation.

The estimated expense impact from the COVID-19 pandemic was a net benefit of $0.1 million in the quarter as $0.3 million of lower SG&A expenses, attributed to reduced travel and trade show expense, were partially offset by $0.2 million of additional manufacturing expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA was essentially flat with a loss of $2.6 million as compared with a loss of $2.5 million in the prior year quarter.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the 2021 second quarter was $7.2 million, or 25.6 percent of income before tax, and for the prior year quarter was $6.8 million, or 22.2 percent of income before tax.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Net cash provided by operating activities for the six month period improved $66.2 million to $63.2 million as compared with the use of $3.0 million in the comparable prior year period, primarily driven by improvements in working capital management. Additionally, net cash used in operating activities for the comparable six month period of the prior year included the $22.0 million Walter Energy tax payment.

The Company invested $31.1 million in capital expenditures during the six month period and $37.3 million in the prior year period.

Free cash flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures) for the six month period improved $72.4 million to $32.1 million as compared with negative free cash flow of $40.3 million in the prior year period.

As of March 31, 2021, Mueller Water Products had $447.6 million of total debt outstanding, $228.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, and the Company’s net debt leverage ratio was 1.1 times. There are no amounts due on this debt until June 2026 and the Company’s 5.5% senior unsecured notes have no financial maintenance covenants. Based on March 31, 2021 data, the Company had approximately $154.4 million of excess availability under its ABL Agreement, bringing its total liquidity to $382.6 million.

Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Outlook

For the full-year fiscal 2021, the Company is increasing its expectations and currently anticipates that consolidated net sales will increase between 8 and 10 percent as compared with the prior year. Based on performance through the first half of the year, backlog, and current expectations for end markets, pricing and inflation, the Company anticipates that adjusted EBITDA growth will be between 9 and 12 percent as compared with the prior year. The Company expects to generate healthy free cash flow for the rest of the year.

The Company’s expectations for certain financial metrics for the full-year fiscal 2021 are as follows:

Total SG&A expenses between $215 million and $220 million.

Interest expense, net between $24 million and $25 million.

Effective income tax rate between 24 percent and 26 percent.

Depreciation and amortization between $60 million and $62 million.

Capital expenditures between $80 million and $85 million.



Conference Call Webcast

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED) March 31, September 30, 2021 2020 (in millions, except share amounts) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 228.2 $ 208.9 Receivables, net of allowance of $5.8 million and $4.8 million 183.9 180.8 Inventories, net 179.4 162.5 Other current assets 22.7 29.0 Total current assets 614.2 581.2 Property, plant and equipment, net 268.5 253.8 Intangible assets 397.1 408.9 Goodwill 100.7 99.8 Other noncurrent assets 55.3 51.3 Total assets $ 1,435.8 $ 1,395.0 Liabilities and equity: Current portion of long-term debt $ 1.0 $ 1.1 Accounts payable 74.7 67.3 Other current liabilities 84.5 86.6 Total current liabilities 160.2 155.0 Long-term debt 446.6 446.5 Deferred income taxes 100.3 96.5 Other noncurrent liabilities 59.3 56.3 Total liabilities 766.4 754.3 Commitments and contingencies Common stock: 600,000,000 shares authorized; 158,490,451 and 158,064,750 shares

outstanding at March 31, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively 1.6 1.6 Additional paid-in capital 1,364.2 1,378.0 Accumulated deficit (676.7 ) (714.2 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19.7 ) (24.7 ) Total stockholders’ equity 669.4 640.7 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,435.8 $ 1,395.0





MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) Three months ended Six months ended March 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in millions, except per share amounts) Net sales (1) $ 267.5 $ 257.7 $ 504.9 $ 470.3 Cost of sales (2) 179.1 171.7 338.1 311.7 Gross profit 88.4 86.0 166.8 158.6 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 54.2 49.3 103.4 99.2 Strategic reorganization and other charges (2) 0.8 0.9 2.2 3.3 Total operating expenses 55.0 50.2 105.6 102.5 Operating income (1) 33.4 35.8 61.2 56.1 Other expense (income): Pension benefit other than service (0.8 ) (0.8 ) (1.6 ) (1.5 ) Interest expense, net 6.1 6.0 12.2 13.4 Walter Energy accrual — — — 0.2 Net other expense 5.3 5.2 10.6 12.1 Income before income taxes 28.1 30.6 50.6 44.0 Income tax expense 7.2 6.8 13.0 9.9 Net income $ 20.9 $ 23.8 $ 37.6 $ 34.1 Net income per basic share $ 0.13 $ 0.15 $ 0.24 $ 0.22 Net income per diluted share $ 0.13 $ 0.15 $ 0.24 $ 0.21 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 158.4 157.9 158.3 157.8 Diluted 159.1 158.7 159.0 158.7 Dividends declared per share $ 0.0550 $ 0.0525 $ 0.1100 $ 0.1050 (1) Since its acquisition in 2018, the financial statements of Krausz Development Industries Ltd. (“Krausz Industries”) have been included in the Company's consolidated financial statements on a "one-month lag" basis. The one-month reporting lag was eliminated in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and the consolidated financial statements for that period include the results of operations of Krausz Industries for the four months ended March 31, 2021. As a result, the consolidated statements of operations for the three and six month periods ended March 31, 2021 include an additional $6.0 million of net sales and an additional $1.4 million of operating income.

(2) For the three month and six month periods ended March 31, 2021, Cost of sales includes $2.4 million in Inventory write-downs and Strategic reorganization and other charges includes $0.9 million in termination benefits, both associated with the announced closures of our facilities in Aurora, Illinois and Surrey, British Columbia, Canada.





MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED) Six months ended March 31, 2021 2020 (in millions) Operating activities: Net income $ 37.6 $ 34.1 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 15.3 14.4 Amortization 14.1 13.9 Stock-based compensation 3.6 2.7 Pension (benefits) costs (1.0 ) 1.4 Deferred income taxes 2.4 0.9 Other, net 4.5 2.2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables, net (2.4 ) (8.2 ) Inventories, net (19.7 ) (13.4 ) Other assets 1.7 5.7 Accounts payable 7.2 (18.8 ) Walter Energy accrual — (22.0 ) Other current liabilities 1.2 (9.9 ) Other noncurrent liabilities (1.3 ) (6.0 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 63.2 (3.0 ) Investing activities: Capital expenditures (31.1 ) (37.3 ) Proceeds from sales of assets 0.3 0.1 Net cash used in investing activities (30.8 ) (37.2 ) Financing activities: Dividends paid (17.4 ) (16.6 ) Proceeds from financing transaction 3.9 — Acquisition of joint venture partner’s interest — (5.2 ) Employee taxes related to stock-based compensation (1.0 ) (0.7 ) Common stock issued 1.0 2.2 Common stock repurchased under buyback program — (5.0 ) Deferred financing costs paid (0.5 ) — Other (0.5 ) 0.5 Net cash used in financing activities (14.5 ) (24.8 ) Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash 1.4 (0.4 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 19.3 (65.4 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 208.9 176.7 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 228.2 $ 111.3

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT RESULTS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

Quarter ended March 31, 2021 Infrastructure Technologies Corporate Consolidated (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Net sales (1) $ 246.9 $ 20.6 $ — $ 267.5 Gross profit $ 86.3 $ 2.1 $ — $ 88.4 Selling, general and administrative expenses 34.4 6.7 13.1 54.2 Strategic reorganization and other (credits) charges (2) (0.7 ) — 1.5 0.8 Operating income (loss) (1) $ 52.6 $ (4.6 ) $ (14.6 ) $ 33.4 Operating margin 21.3 % (22.3 ) % 12.5 % Capital expenditures $ 14.8 $ 0.7 $ — $ 15.5 Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures: Net income $ 20.9 Strategic reorganization and other charges 0.8 Inventory restructuring write-down 2.4 Benefit of one-month results related to elimination of reporting lag (1.4 ) Income tax benefit of adjusting items (0.5 ) Adjusted net income $ 22.2 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 159.1 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.14 Net income $ 20.9 Income tax expense (4) 7.2 Interest expense, net(4) 6.1 Pension benefit other than service (4) (0.8 ) Operating income (loss) $ 52.6 $ (4.6 ) $ (14.6 ) $ 33.4 Strategic reorganization and other charges (0.7 ) — 1.5 0.8 Inventory restructuring write-down 2.4 — — 2.4 Benefit of one-month results related to elimination of reporting lag (1.4 ) — — (1.4 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) 52.9 (4.6 ) (13.1 ) 35.2 Pension benefit other than service — — 0.8 0.8 Depreciation and amortization 12.7 2.0 — 14.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 65.6 $ (2.6 ) $ (12.3 ) $ 50.7 Adjusted operating margin (3) 22.0 % (22.3 ) % 13.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) 27.2 % (12.6 ) % 19.4 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 65.6 $ (2.6 ) $ (12.3 ) $ 50.7 Three prior quarters’ adjusted EBITDA 179.6 (0.9 ) (32.6 ) 146.1 Trailing twelve months’ adjusted EBITDA $ 245.2 $ (3.5 ) $ (44.9 ) $ 196.8 Reconciliation of net debt to total debt (end of period): Current portion of long-term debt $ 1.0 Long-term debt 446.6 Total debt 447.6 Less cash and cash equivalents 228.2 Net debt $ 219.4 Net debt leverage (net debt divided by trailing twelve months’ adjusted EBITDA) 1.1 x Reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 29.1 Less capital expenditures (15.5 ) Free cash flow $ 13.6 (1) As a result of the elimination of the one-month lag, the three month period ended March 31, 2021 includes an additional $6.0 million of net sales, and an additional $1.4 million in operating income in Infrastructure and Consolidated. (2) For the three month period ended March 31, 2021, Cost of sales includes $2.4 million in Inventory write-downs and Strategic reorganization and other charges include $0.9 million in termination benefits, both associated with the announced closures of our facilities in Aurora, Illinois, and Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. (3) For the three month period ended March 31, 2021, the denominator in the adjusted margin calculations shown for Infrastructure and Consolidated excludes net sales of $6.0 million associated with the elimination of the one-month reporting lag. (4) We do not allocate interest, income taxes or pension benefit (expense) other than service to our segments.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT RESULTS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

Quarter ended March 31, 2020 Infrastructure Technologies Corporate Consolidated (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Net sales (1) $ 239.9 $ 17.8 $ — $ 257.7 Gross profit (1) $ 84.1 $ 1.9 $ — $ 86.0 Selling, general and administrative expenses 33.4 6.5 9.4 49.3 Strategic reorganization and other charges 0.4 — 0.5 0.9 Operating income (loss) $ 50.3 $ (4.6 ) $ (9.9 ) $ 35.8 Operating margin 21.0 % (25.8 ) % 13.9 % Capital expenditures $ 21.2 $ 0.7 $ 0.2 $ 22.1 Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures: Net income $ 23.8 Strategic reorganization and other charges 0.9 Income tax benefit of adjusting items (0.2 ) Adjusted net income $ 24.5 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 158.7 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.15 Net income $ 23.8 Income tax expense (2) 6.8 Interest expense, net (2) 6.0 Pension benefit other than service (2) (0.8 ) Operating income (loss) $ 50.3 $ (4.6 ) $ (9.9 ) $ 35.8 Strategic reorganization and other charges 0.4 — 0.5 0.9 Adjusted operating income (loss) 50.7 (4.6 ) (9.4 ) 36.7 Pension benefit other than service — — 0.8 0.8 Depreciation and amortization 12.1 2.1 0.1 14.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 62.8 $ (2.5 ) $ (8.5 ) $ 51.8 Adjusted operating margin 21.1 % (25.8 ) % 14.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 26.2 % (14.0 ) % 20.1 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 62.8 $ (2.5 ) $ (8.5 ) $ 51.8 Three prior quarters’ adjusted EBITDA 184.9 2.8 (28.0 ) 159.7 Trailing twelve months’ adjusted EBITDA $ 247.7 $ 0.3 $ (36.5 ) $ 211.5 Reconciliation of net debt to total debt (end of period): Current portion of long-term debt $ 1.1 Long-term debt 446.2 Total debt 447.3 Less cash and cash equivalents 111.3 Net debt $ 336.0 Net debt leverage (net debt divided by trailing twelve months’ adjusted EBITDA) 1.6 x Reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 9.4 Less capital expenditures (22.1 ) Free cash flow $ (12.7 ) (1) Net sales and gross profit associated with certain products have been reclassified as Technologies segment items to conform to the current period presentation. (2) We do not allocate interest, income taxes or pension benefit (expense) other than service to our segments.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT RESULTS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

Six months ended March 31, 2021 Infrastructure Technologies Corporate Consolidated (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Net sales (1) $ 462.8 $ 42.1 $ — $ 504.9 Gross profit $ 160.0 $ 6.8 $ — $ 166.8 Selling, general and administrative expenses 66.4 12.9 24.1 103.4 Strategic reorganization and other (credits) charges (2) (0.6 ) — 2.8 2.2 Operating income (loss) (1) $ 94.2 $ (6.1 ) $ (26.9 ) $ 61.2 Operating margin 20.4 % (14.5 ) % 12.1 % Capital expenditures $ 29.5 $ 1.5 $ 0.1 $ 31.1 Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures: Net income $ 37.6 Strategic reorganization and other charges 2.2 Inventory restructuring write-down 2.4 Benefit of one-month results related to elimination of reporting lag (1.4 ) Income tax benefit of adjusting items (0.8 ) Adjusted net income $ 40.0 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 159.0 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.25 Net income $ 37.6 Income tax expense (4) 13.0 Interest expense, net (4) 12.2 Pension benefit other than service (4) (1.6 ) Operating income (loss) $ 94.2 $ (6.1 ) $ (26.9 ) $ 61.2 Strategic reorganization and other charges (0.6 ) — 2.8 2.2 Inventory restructuring write-down 2.4 — — 2.4 Benefit of one-month results related to elimination of reporting lag (1.4 ) — — (1.4 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) 94.6 (6.1 ) (24.1 ) 64.4 Pension benefit other than service — — 1.6 1.6 Depreciation and amortization 25.2 4.1 0.1 29.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 119.8 $ (2.0 ) $ (22.4 ) $ 95.4 Adjusted operating margin (3) 20.7 % (14.5 ) % 12.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) 26.2 % (4.8 ) % 19.1 % Reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 63.2 Less capital expenditures (31.1 ) Free cash flow $ 32.1 (1) As a result of the elimination of the one-month lag, the six month period ended March 31, 2021 includes an additional $6.0 million of net sales, and an additional $1.4 million in operating income in Infrastructure and Consolidated. (2) For the six month period ended March 31, 2021, Cost of sales includes $2.4 million in Inventory write-downs and Strategic reorganization and other charges include $0.9 million in termination benefits, both associated with the announced closures of our facilities in Aurora, Illinois, and Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. (3) For the six month period ended March 31, 2021, the denominator in the adjusted margin calculations shown for Infrastructure and Consolidated excludes net sales of $6.0 million associated with the elimination of the one-month reporting lag. (4) We do not allocate interest, income taxes or pension benefit (expense) other than service to our segments.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT RESULTS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)