Delta 8 THC: Fresh Bros Explores the Reasons Why Delta 8 Products are Gaining in Popularity

Las Vegas, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you’re at all familiar with hemp products, chances are you’ve heard of Delta 9 THC, as it is used by millions of people from all across the globe. However, recent developments in the industry mean that there’s a new product in the spotlight: Delta 8 THC.

Delta 8 THC can be seen as Delta 9’s little sister in that it produces a milder high with fewer side effects. Delta 8 is legal to buy online, so you can have complete peace of mind as long as you buy your products from a reputable supplier (after all, not all Delta 8 THC products are high quality!).

Fresh Bros is a fully licensed and regulated CBD and hemp product manufacturer based in Las Vegas. Their team are currently championing the research and creation of Delta 8 products, as they truly believe that Delta 8 has a bright future in the industry.

What is Delta 8 THC?

Delta 9 and CBD are the most commonly found cannabinoids within the hemp industry, as they are highly available in the cannabis plant and have been researched a lot more as a result. However, as the hemp industry continuously grows and develops, other cannabinoids are coming to the fore and receiving a considerable amount of attention and interest.

Delta 8 THC is one of these newcomers. It is one of the hundreds of cannabinoids (natural chemicals) found in the cannabis plant, and as such it is very similar to the more available cannabinoids called Delta 9 THC and CBD. Delta 8 is a milder version of the notorious Delta 9, and despite their similarities, these two cannabinoids do have chemical differences and affect our bodies in different ways.

Advantages of Delta 8

Delta 8 produces a milder high for users and comes with fewer and less severe side effects, making it a great choice for those who want to get high without the full effects of Delta 9. For example, some cancer patients may wish to take THC for pain relief or to stop nausea, but find they cannot stand the paranoia or other side effects that Delta 9 can bring about. This is where Delta 8 truly shines, as these patients could take it to experience relief from pain and nausea without having to cope with any serious side effects. In addition to providing relief from pain and nausea, Delta 8 offers some other great benefits to users, such as:

Provides stress and anxiety relief

Can help with depression

Can reduce inflammation

Can mildly boost appetite

Can aid sleep

Has neuroprotective properties Helps the brain fight against cognitive decline and epilepsy

Gives a more manageable high without impairing cognitive function

Has fewer side effects (compared to Delta 9)

It’s legal in any US state that marijuana and hemp-derived CBD is legal

Ultimately, Delta 8 is a fantastic choice for those who want a product with a little more kick than CBD, but in a controlled way. It is popular with entrepreneurs and amateur athletes as it gives a mild high, but doesn't impair motor or cognitive functions.

Changing perceptions

For too long society has demonized hemp and its derivatives, and there is a lingering stereotype of hemp-users being lazy, unproductive members of society. The Fresh Bros team know this stereotype is far from the truth, and they have worked hard over the years trying to change this negative perception.

Fresh Bros provide fully compliant, organically grown products derived from hemp, giving consumers a perfect combination of a pure oil with natural cannabinoids and no toxic bleaching agents. Their Delta 8 product range consists of Delta 8 distillate, Delta 8 gummies for pain relief and Delta 8 vape pens. Why not check out the full range on their website today?

