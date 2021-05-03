Stifel Financial Hires Benjamin Ola. Akande as Director of Human Resources, Diversity and Inclusion

ST. LOUIS, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that Dr. Benjamin Ola. Akande will join the firm as Director of Human Resources, Diversity and Inclusion. Based in the firm’s St. Louis headquarters, Dr. Akande will head Stifel’s Human Resources department.



“The hiring of Benjamin is another important step in the growth of Stifel as our ability to recruit individuals like Dr. Akande illustrates just how attractive our platform has become,” said Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman & CEO of Stifel Financial. “A priority of ours has been to identify and hire exceptionally talented leaders. Throughout his impressive career, Benjamin has consistently demonstrated the ability to connect with diverse constituencies throughout the public, private, and non-profit sectors and I can’t think of a better individual to oversee Stifel’s Human Resources department and champion diversity and inclusion initiatives across the firm.”

Dr. Akande has an extensive career that spans both academia and the private sector. Dr. Akande most recently served as the President of Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont. He was Assistant Vice Chancellor of International Programs-Africa, Director of the Africa Initiative, and Associate Director of the Global Health Center at Washington University in St. Louis from 2018-2020. Prior to that, he was President of Westminster College from 2015 – 2017. Dr. Akande was a professor of economics and dean of the George Herbert Walker School of Business & Technology at Webster University from 2000-2015. He also served as Chief of University Corporate Partnerships and established relationships with organizations and industries across the globe. In the private sector, Dr. Akande is a respected economist and has consulted for Fortune 500 companies in areas of strategy, leadership development, corporate responsibility, and market positioning. He has served as a director of Ralcorp Holdings, Inc. and consulted for corporations such as Anheuser-Busch, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Voith, and SeaWorld. Dr. Akande also served on the Board of Argent Capital.

“As a long-time St. Louis resident, I have admired Stifel’s 130-year history of steadfast, responsible, financial leadership and growth. I am humbled to join a strong organization and look forward to further empowering our human resource core in a manner that will inspire the many globally diverse communities we serve to reach their financial goals,” said Dr. Akande. “It will be an honor to work with and support my new colleagues across our global offices, as we build a workforce for the future to further establish Stifel’s customer and shareholder successes.”

Dr. Akande, a Nigerian American, holds a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Oklahoma and completed post-doctoral studies at JFK School of Government, Harvard University and Saïd Business School at Oxford University.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Investor Relations Contact

Joel Jeffrey, (212) 271-3610

investorrelations@stifel.com