Maui Land & Pineapple Reports 1st Quarter 2021 Results

KAPALUA RESORT, Hawaii, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. “MLP” (NYSE: MLP) reported a net loss of $934,000, or $(0.05) per share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $1,074,000, or $(0.06) per share, for the first quarter of 2020. The Company reported total operating revenues of $2.06 million and $2.04 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.



The Company did not have any real estate asset sales during the first quarters of 2021 or 2020.

MLP completed the sale of its regulated utility assets of Kapalua Water Company, Ltd. and Kapalua Waste Treatment Company, Ltd. on May 1, 2021. The sale results in net proceeds of $4.2 million from Hawaii Water Service (HWS), a subsidiary of California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT). As part of the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission approval of this transaction in March 2021, the water and wastewater service areas have been expanded in order to serve future developments within the Kapalua resort.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial real estate. The Company owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui and manages properties, utilities, and a nature preserve at the Kapalua Resort.

