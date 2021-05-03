Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of TRMT, LATN, LEAF and NCBS

NEW YORK, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TRMT to RMRM.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ GS:LATN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of LATN and Procaps Group, S.A.

If you are investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LEAF to Graham Holdings for $8.50 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NCBS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MFNC and NCBS.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376