Global Connected Motorcycle Market Is Expected To Reach USD 883.66 Million By 2028 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the study issued by Fior Markets the global connected motorcycle market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 48.2% from USD 606.362 million in 2020 to USD 883.66 million in 2028 during the forecast period of 2021 – 2028.

The driving factor of this market is the expansion of notability, interest and demand globally. The significant growth in the strategic association between influential players is one of the major factors in the growth of the connected motorcycle market for the forecast period of 2021– 2028. The massive motorcycle sales are expected to lead the global connected motorcycle market. In addition, connected motorcycles play a very important role in the future of approaching features such as comfort and convenience, information and entertainment, improving performance, safety and security, and reducing maintenance costs. The limiting factor for this market is the lack of infrastructure that supports or has limited availability of IoT in the Middle East and developing countries. This point is holding back the expansion of the global connected motorcycle industry.

Connected Motorcycle is a modern two-wheel drive automation to allow for smart and great mobility. IoT devices are provided in the vehicles for good internet connection and easy data exchange. These motorcycles will allow passengers to track four basic areas of the bike.This is sharing ride data, cargo, bike status, alarm and finally, system upgrades and updates. Providing these network software, with two wheels using compatible solutions, can make riding a bike comfortable and safe. The vehicle information technologies have created new revenue opportunities for OEMs and third-party service providers. On-board sensors collect essential information about the vehicle such as speed, ride location, flight information, and parking locations. OEMs analyse this data and profile passengers according to their driving behaviour. This data can facilitate the warranty claim process.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419389/request-sample﻿

This market is dominated by some major players such as Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), BMW Motorrad (Germany), Starcom Systems (UK), Vodafone (UK), Autotalks (Israel), Continental AG (Germany) KPIT (India) and TE Connectivity (Switzerland). New developments in products, collaborations, contracts, agreements, a wide range of services and a strong global network help these companies maintain their position.

Adventure Connected Motorcycle is anticipated to show as the highest share in the forecast period.

The type segment includes sport, tour, roadster, heritage and adventure.The adventure motorcycle market is expected to reach significant value by the end of 2028. Increased investments have played a major role in the market's growth. The presence of several large companies operating in the world stage will provide an impetus for the growth of the market.Major companies in the global adventure connected motorcycle market are increasingly focusing on R&D activities to create new and innovative products to stay ahead of the competition. For example, Hankook recently unveiled its non-pneumatic tire, iFlex, which eliminates the need for air pressure and the company claims it performs better than conventional tires.

V2V Communication is anticipated to show as the highest share in the forecast period.

The communication segment includes V2V and V2I. Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication technology has a major impact on vehicle safety. This type of communication between vehicle and vehicle helps motorcycles access information about the location and speed of other V2V-enabled vehicles surrounding them using a similar protocol. This data can be used to alert passengers of potential hazards, helping to reduce traffic congestion and accidents. Vehicle-to-vehicle communication technology has the potential to make cycling a safer and more predictable activity for everyone on the road; this, in turn, is expected to increase market growth.

The infotainment services sector is anticipated to show as the highest share in the forecast period.

The services segment includes driver assistance, safety, vehicle management and telematics, infotainment and insurance. Infotainment is further segmented intoturn-by-turn navigation, music controls, calls and messages. Motorcycle navigation systems can be connected to smartphones using a helmet or headset via Bluetooth and provide audible directions to passengers.

The embedded hardware segment is anticipated to show as the highest share in the forecast period.

The hardware segment includes embedded and tethered. The integrated communication module or the embedded hardware includes an electronic control unit, a GSM module, GLONASS / GPS and other basic sensors. The increasing demand for embedded devices from OEMs is due to their lack of dependence on external devices.

The commercial segment is anticipated to show as the highest share in the forecast period.

The end – user segment further divided into private and commercial segments. The compact and connected motorcycles assist in informing the rider of the vehicle's maintenance to reduce unexpected breakdown of the bike. This key factor is driving the end-user demand for commercial use, which is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period. Newer collaborations involving telecom operators, technology companies, government policymakers, suppliers and automobile manufacturers ensure a better-connected motorcycle experience while enhancing safety and security through technological innovations.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-connected-motorcycle-market-by-type-sport-tour-419389.html

The cellular network type segment V2X (C-V2X) is anticipated to show as the highest share in the forecast period.

Based on network segment, connected motorcycle market is divided into cellular (C - V2X) and dedicated short-range communication (DSRC). Cellular V2X is a modern cellular communications technology, which includes low latency, multi-input output (MIMO) and beamforming, downlink speeds of around 100 Mbps, carrier aggregation increases channel bandwidth and many other features.

Regional Segment Analysis of Connected Motorcycle Market

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global market has been divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Africa and the Middle East, which also includes regional and country-level analysis of the market. The Europe region is expected to show the highest share in the connected motorcycle market over the forecast period.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419389

About the Report:

The global connected motorcycle market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=419389&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com





















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketquest.biz



Related Reports



Golf Cart Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/golf-cart-market-size-by-fuel-electric-gasoline-418271.html

Green Tires Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/green-tires-market-by-vehicle-type-commercial-vehicles-418272.html

Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/aircraft-carbon-brake-disc-market-by-type-carbon-ceramic-418455.html

Aircraft Actuators Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/aircraft-actuators-market-by-product-electric-actuators-hydraulic-419133.html