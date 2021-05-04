NovoBiome launched to revolutionize treatment of liver diseases by targeting the microbiome-gut-liver axis

First biotech company dedicated to developing breakthrough Live Biotherapeutic Products targeting the critical nexus of liver, intestinal diseases and gut microbiome

Lead product focused on NAFLD / NASH, the third wave in metabolic diseases after obesity and Type 2 diabetes

Disruptive and comprehensive ex-vivo research and discovery platform in development to analyze the symbiotic relationships between microbiota and the human intestine

Paris, France – 04 May 2021: NovoBiome ("the Company"), a drug discovery company focused on the critical nexus of liver, intestinal diseases and the gut microbiome, has been launched today by a team of world-leading experts in the fields of Microbiology and Artificial Intelligence. The new company will develop breakthrough Live Biotherapeutics Products (LBPs)1 targeting the microbiome-gut-liver axis. NovoBiome is building a comprehensive, disruptive ex-vivo research and discovery platform to analyze the symbiotic relationship between the microbiota and the human intestine.

NovoBiome’s first LBP drug candidate, ADC-001, targets potential first-in-class therapies for hepatic conditions such as Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steato-Hepatitis (NASH). NAFLD has become the most common cause of chronic liver diseases, and can lead to NASH, a more serious condition. Due to the growing epidemic of metabolic disorders with the development of Western lifestyles, the NASH market is rising rapidly and is expected to reach $18.3 billion by 2026 in the US and Europe’s 5 largest markets, a CAGR of 63% from 20162. The NASH market is seen as the third wave in metabolic diseases, after the rise of obesity and Type 2 diabetes. ADC-001 comprises an anti-inflammatory bacterium, member of the class Coriobacteriia that has demonstrated potent therapeutic effects in vitro and in animal models. It is currently in development with the aim of entering human trials by 2022-2023.

NovoBiome is building a disruptive, ex-vivo research and discovery platform, NovoSift®, designed to mimic human intestinal physiology that will unlock new insights into disease pathophysiology, novel drug targets, compounds and LBP drug candidates. The platform brings together four best-in-class technologies, all of which have separately been nominated “Method of the Year” by Nature Magazine: high-throughput functional metagenomics, human intestinal organoids, high resolution fluorescent confocal microscopy and a deep learning AI algorithm.

NovoBiome was co-founded by world-leading experts in Microbiome research and AI and is led by Pierre Pierre-Yves Mousset, Chief Executive Officer; Hervé Blottière, Chief Scientific Officer; Olivier Tastet, Chief AI Officer; and Joël Doré, Senior Scientific Consultant.

Pierre-Yves Mousset, Chief Executive Officer of NovoBiome, said: “The microbiome is a fast growing and disruptive field of research that has the potential to revolutionize the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of liver diseases. NovoBiome has been founded to exploit the broad potential of LBPs that target the critical microbiome-gut-liver axis. The role of gut bacteria in the large and growing NAFLD and NASH markets has been clearly documented and NovoBiome aims to provide the first ecosystem treatment approach. With a strong founding team, excellent science, best-in-class technologies and enthusiastic support from investors, we are well positioned to become a leader in discovering next-generation gut-liver therapies.”

About NovoBiome

NovoBiome is a drug discovery company focused on the critical nexus of liver, intestinal diseases and the gut microbiome. It is developing breakthrough Live Biotherapeutics Products (LBPs), a novel and emerging class of drugs containing living micro-organisms that have a positive influence on the health and physiology of the host. NovoBiome’s first LBP drug candidate, ADC-001, targets potential first-in-class therapies for hepatic conditions such as Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steato-Hepatitis (NASH). The Company is developing an ex-vivo research and discovery platform, NovoSift®, designed to mimic human intestinal physiology that will unlock new insights into disease pathophysiology, novel drug targets, compounds and LBP drug candidates.

NovoBiome is headquartered in France. For more information, please visit: www.novobiome.eu

About the NovoBiome team

Pierre-Yves Mousset studied medicine at the Pitié-Salpétrière faculty (Sorbonne University - Paris). After two decades spent as a medical director and then managing director in health communications and marketing agencies, he is a serial entrepreneur and has founded several companies positioned in health strategies and pharmaceutical product design.

Hervé Blottière, PhD, is Director of Research at INRAE. He is an expert in functional metagenomics and deciphering the molecular mechanisms of microbiota-host interactions. He is Scientific Director of the MetaFun platform at MetaGenoPolis (Jouy en Josas) and deputy-Director of the UMR 1280 INRAE PhAN “Pathophysiology of Nutritional Adaptations” in Nantes.

Joël Doré, PhD, is a world leader in human intestinal microbial ecology and specialist in metagenomics. He is Director of Research at the Micalis Institute (Université de Paris-Saclay, INRAE, AgroParisTech) and scientific director of the centre of excellence for microbiome analysis, MetaGenoPolis.

Olivier Tastet is an engineer with a degree in applied mathematics from the University of Paris 13. In 2009, Olivier founded the Canopee group, whose company Coperneec specializes in the field of artificial intelligence and operates alongside NovoBiome to build up a comprehensive AI approach from strategic watch (Natural Language Processing) to R&D process and discovery platform optimization (AI-powered microscopic image analysis).

1 LBPs are medicinal products containing living micro-organisms such as bacteria or yeasts, which have a positive influence on the health and physiology of the host. Source: Ph. Eur. Monograph 3053 (EDQM, 2019)

2 GlobalData