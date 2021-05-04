GLOBAL WARMING SOLUTIONS, INC. ANNOUNCES SUBSIDIARY “GREEN HOLISTIC SOLUTIONS, INC.” TO SPIN OFF ITS AGRICULTURAL DIVISION TO SHAREHOLDERS

Temecula, CA, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions, Inc., (OTC MARKETS: “ GWSO ”), a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate Global Warming and its effects on the Planet announces its “Agricultural Subsidiary” which is called “ Green Holistic Solutions, Inc .”, will be filing a “Form S-1” (Prospectus) with the “SEC” (Securities and Exchange Commission). It will be “Spun-Off” as a stand-alone “Public Entity”. In conjunction with the spin-off, “ GWSO ” shareholders will be awarded shares in the proposed public entity based on their holdings in “ GWSO ”. The company expects to file the appropriate documents with the SEC within the next 45 days. Every Shareholder of record will receive a “Free Dividend” of One (1) Share of “Green Holistic Solutions, Inc.” for every Ten (10) Shares they currently own in “ GWSO ”.

Michael Pollastro, company President, commented, “This most recent move brings a duality of value to our Shareholders and the purpose of the “Spin-Off” is bifurcated. Firstly, it will allow “ GWSO ” to be more focused on the “ Science of Climate Change Solutions ”, utilizing our numerous technological innovations, namely the company’s unique technologies which contain “Intellectual Property and Patents”. It also allows “ GWSO ” to have majority ownership in an independent “Public Company’ operating in the “Agricultural Sector”. Secondly, it allows the “Agricultural Division” to become its own “Public Entity”, and build a “Green Organic Agricultural Enterprise”, with its own identity”.

The new entity, which is currently revenuing, will expand its operations into other markets and industries while continuing to provide solutions and expand its services in the cannabis space. It will acquire other cannabis companies and expand into medical cannabis. It will hire additional marketing and salespeople to increase the sale of its “Soil Enhancement Products” to both cannabis growers and all farmers.

According to “BDSA”, the leader in data, market intelligence and strategic guidance to the Cannabis Industry, “Global Cannabis sales exceeded $21 Billion in 2020” and they forecast “$55.9 Billion by 2026, a compound annual growth rate of more than 17%”.

The implementation of the “Spin-Off” has been planned for some time. "We are elated as to how quickly we are executing our plan. Many of our shareholders have probably wondered if we had a clear vision for our “ Agricultural Division ” and now everyone sees that we do. Besides changing the world through our “ Revolutionary Technologies ”, of paramount and real importance to us is to create and maintain shareholder wealth for our loyal shareholder base”, said Michael Pollastro, “GWSO’s” President. He went on to say, "Spinoffs are a great way to enhance shareholder value and it will continue to be a major part of our business model going forward. We will endeavor to provide the greatest value and appreciation to our Shareholders”.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at https://www.gwsogroup.com .