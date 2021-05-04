IQE plc: Block Admission Return

IQE plc

Cardiff, UK

4 May 2021

Block Admission Application

IQE plc (AIM: IQE, "IQE" or the "Group"), the leading global supplier of advanced semiconductor wafer products and material solutions to the semiconductor industry, today announces an application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for a block admission of 8,000,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to satisfy obligations under the Company's existing Long Term Incentive Plan which was approved by shareholders in 2019. The Long Term Incentive Plan is currently used to incentivise all of IQE’s employees on an annual basis.

The Ordinary Shares held under the block admission will be allotted and issued in due course in accordance with the rules of the respective scheme(s) and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue. It is expected that admission of the Ordinary Shares under the block admission will become effective at 8.00 am on 5 May 2021. The new Ordinary Shares will be added to the balance of 1,909,388 Ordinary Shares remaining from the previous block admission.

Contacts:

IQE plc

+44 (0) 29 2083 9400

Drew Nelson

Tim Pullen

Amy Barlow



Peel Hunt LLP (Nomad and Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Edward Knight

Paul Gillam

Nick Prowting



Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7986 4000

Christopher Wren

Peter Catterall

Headland Consultancy (Financial PR)

+ 44 (0) 20 38054822

Andy Rivett-Carnac: +44 (0) 7968 997 365

Chloe Francklin: +44 (0)78 3497 4624

ABOUT IQE

http://iqep.com

IQE is the leading global supplier of advanced compound semiconductor wafers and materials solutions that enable a diverse range of applications across:

handset devices

global telecoms infrastructure

connected devices

3D sensing

As a scaled global epitaxy wafer manufacturer, IQE is uniquely positioned in this market which has high barriers to entry. IQE supplies the whole market and is agnostic to the winners and losers at chip and OEM level. By leveraging the Group’s intellectual property portfolio including know-how and patents, it produces epitaxy wafers of superior quality, yield and unit economics.



IQE is headquartered in Cardiff UK, with c. 650 employees across nine manufacturing locations in the UK, US, Taiwan and Singapore, and is listed on the AIM Stock Exchange in London.