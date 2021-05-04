English Finnish

ORION CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 4 MAY 2021 at 9.00 EEST



Invitation to Orion’s Virtual Capital Markets Day on 26 May 2021

Orion will arrange a virtual Capital Markets Day 2021 for investors, analysts and media on 26 May 2021 at 13:00–16:00 EEST. At the event, Orion's management will provide an update on the company's strategy and targets, business and research & development projects. The presentations are divided into two main themes which are ‘Creating growth towards 2025 target and beyond’ and ‘Creating long-term value’.

Speakers and programme

Main theme Speaker Orion’s strategy and introduction Timo Lappalainen, President & CEO Creating growth towards 2025 target and beyond Satu Ahomäki, SVP, Proprietary Products and Commercial Operations Niclas Lindstedt, VP, Animal Health Virve Laitinen, SVP, Specialty Products Jari Karlson, CFO



Creating long-term value



Outi Vaarala, SVP, Research & Development Liisa Hurme, SVP, Global Operations Conclusions Timo Lappalainen, President & CEO

Participants of the Capital Markets Day are kindly asked to register for the event through this link. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions from Orion’s management during the event.

Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation

Tel. +358 10 426 2721



Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 1,078 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.