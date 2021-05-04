English Danish

Jyske Realkredit A/S - Interim Financial Report, Q1 2021

To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

4 May 2021

Announcement No. 46/2021

Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit A/S, Q1 2021

On May 4, 2021 the Board of Directors has approved the Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit A/S, Q1 2021.

Please see attached file.

Yours sincerely,

Jyske Realkredit A/S

Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen

CEO

Direct phone (+45) 89 89 90 50

E-mail: ctm@jyskerealkredit.dk

Web: jyskerealkredit.dk

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

Attached files:

Interim Financial report of Jyske Realkredit, Q1 2021.pdf

Attachment