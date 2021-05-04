AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for April 2021

In April 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 84 347 passengers, which is an 162.1% increase compared to April 2020. The number of cargo units increased by 6.3% to 29 493 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 642.0% to 26 823 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for April 2021 were the following:

 April 2021April 2020Change
Passengers84 34732 181162.1%
Finland - Sweden13 6754 469206.0%
Estonia - Finland67 66224 594175.1%
Estonia - Sweden3 0102 50920.0%
Latvia - Sweden0609-100.0%
    
Cargo Units29 49327 7436.3%
Finland - Sweden5 2865 622-6.0%
Estonia - Finland20 74819 3937.0%
Estonia - Sweden3 4592 65530.3%
Latvia - Sweden073-100.0%
    
Passenger Vehicles26 8233 615642.0%
Finland - Sweden2 449311687.5%
Estonia - Finland24 2723 131675.2%
Estonia - Sweden10200.0%
Latvia - Sweden0173-100.0%

                                

COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments both in April 2021 and 2020.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
April results reflect shuttle and cargo operations, operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
April results reflect the operation of the Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route, operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route were suspended.

FINLAND – SWEDEN
April results reflect the operation of the Turku-Stockholm route, operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were suspended. The cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate for 4 days due to scheduled maintenance works. The cruise ferry Galaxy did not operate for 2 days due to technical maintenance days.

LATVIA – SWEDEN
Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.  


