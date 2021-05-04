AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for April 2021

In April 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 84 347 passengers, which is an 162.1% increase compared to April 2020. The number of cargo units increased by 6.3% to 29 493 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 642.0% to 26 823 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for April 2021 were the following:
|April 2021
|April 2020
|Change
|Passengers
|84 347
|32 181
|162.1%
|Finland - Sweden
|13 675
|4 469
|206.0%
|Estonia - Finland
|67 662
|24 594
|175.1%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3 010
|2 509
|20.0%
|Latvia - Sweden
|0
|609
|-100.0%
|Cargo Units
|29 493
|27 743
|6.3%
|Finland - Sweden
|5 286
|5 622
|-6.0%
|Estonia - Finland
|20 748
|19 393
|7.0%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3 459
|2 655
|30.3%
|Latvia - Sweden
|0
|73
|-100.0%
|Passenger Vehicles
|26 823
|3 615
|642.0%
|Finland - Sweden
|2 449
|311
|687.5%
|Estonia - Finland
|24 272
|3 131
|675.2%
|Estonia - Sweden
|102
|0
|0.0%
|Latvia - Sweden
|0
|173
|-100.0%
COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments both in April 2021 and 2020.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
April results reflect shuttle and cargo operations, operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
April results reflect the operation of the Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route, operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route were suspended.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
April results reflect the operation of the Turku-Stockholm route, operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were suspended. The cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate for 4 days due to scheduled maintenance works. The cruise ferry Galaxy did not operate for 2 days due to technical maintenance days.
LATVIA – SWEDEN
Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.
