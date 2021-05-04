Changed result for fiscal year 2020/21

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 494

May 4, 2021

2020/21 RESULTS EXPECTED TO EXCEED THE GUIDANCE IN GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S

Glunz & Jensen announces that the expectations for 2020/21 have been revised. Glunz & Jensen has had a better-than-expected result for 2020/21, primarily due to a strong fourth quarter and because the positive effects of the consolidation of activities in Glunz & Jensen (Slovakia) have materialized earlier than expected.

The full year revenue for 2020/21, which ended March 31, 2021, is expected to be approximately 137 MDKK. The previous outlook was at 130-140 MDKK for the full year 2020/21.

The EBITDA before non-recurring items and fair value adjustment on investment properties is expected to be approximately 19 MDKK. It was previously communicated in the range of DKK 12-14 million.

The annual report for 2020/21 will be made available by public announcement on June 8th, 2021.

For further information please contact:

CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen: phone +45 22 60 84 05

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03