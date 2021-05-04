English Finnish

ENEDO PLC Stock Exchange Release 4.5.2021 at 9:45

Change in Enedo Plc's Executive Management Team

Olli Mustonen, Enedo's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the Executive Management Team, has resigned to move to new challenges outside Enedo. He will continue in his current position and as a member of the Executive Management Team for the time being, however, until the end of August 2021 at the latest.

“Olli's contribution to the changes in Enedo's business operations and to the planning and implementation of financing activities over the past three years has been completely invaluable. Olli has been an integral part of planning and starting Enedo's turnaround plan. I want to already now thank Olli for his excellent work and wish him success in the future with his own entrepreneurial path”, says Vesa Leino, CEO of Enedo.

The recruitment process for a new CFO has been started.

ENEDO PLC



Vesa Leino

CEO

For further information please contact CEO Mr. Vesa Leino, tel. +358 40 759 8956.

