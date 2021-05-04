ASOS and Fashion-Enter Ltd. Partner with Kornit Digital for Sustainable On-Demand Textile Production

DUESSELDORF, Germany, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in digital textile printing technology, today announced that global online fashion retailer ASOS and its supplier Fashion-Enter Ltd. are implementing Kornit Presto to explore the future opportunities presented by on-demand manufacturing.



Kornit Presto is the most advanced single-step solution for direct-to-fabric printing, enabling Fashion-Enter Ltd. to rapidly deliver test-and-repeat small product runs on behalf of ASOS. These production capabilities will enable ASOS and Fashion-Enter Ltd. to imprint designs on multiple fabrics at the push of a button, through a lower-impact production process that has zero water waste and accelerates production speeds by cutting out typical dyeing processes.

“Adopting innovative new technologies like Kornit Presto is vital if we are to reduce the impact of fashion right across the supply chain, in line with the aims of our Fashion with Integrity programme,” says Simon Platts, Responsible Sourcing Director at ASOS. “Streamlined print and workflow means we can explore the full potential of this innovative technology, further enhance our ability to react quickly to seasonal shifts in demand, and establish more efficient, lower-impact production processes.”

“The future of fashion will be driven by e-commerce and a more conscientious consumer, one who demands unlimited means of self-expression and will shop only with brands that live up to their values,” says Chris Govier, KDEU Managing Director. “Kornit Digital is the technology partner for brands that want to meet those needs and work towards a more ethical textile industry through the adoption of digital, on-demand production, and we continue to invest in technologies, alliances, and education to achieve that goal.”

In Kornit’s pigment-based digital textile production capabilities and efficient workflow solutions, Fashion-Enter Ltd. sees an answer for brands serving the needs of today’s consumers, while reducing inventory waste and improving supply chain management and garment quality.

“We have worked with ASOS since 2008 and understand their commitment to quality ethical production and speed-of-response fashion,” says Jenny Holloway, CEO at Fashion-Enter Ltd. “Working collaboratively with both ASOS and Kornit, FEL will develop an in-house new microfactory concept providing an innovative interconnected fashion world, which has the capacity to eliminate waste, risks, limitations, and pollutants from current outdated batch production. Our designer clients from our Fashion Studio services will also benefit from a fully-integrated design service with the Presto printer incorporating one-piece flow, further pushing the boundaries in the consumer’s voice for transparent speed-of-response fashion. We foresee this unique collaboration as a major step-change in fashion today creating a new ethical and sustainable fashion community.”

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit’s technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: Digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2002, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. For more information, visit Kornit Digital at www.kornit.com.

About ASOS

ASOS is an online retailer for fashion-loving 20-somethings around the world, with a purpose to give its customers the confidence to be whoever they want to be. Through its market-leading app and mobile/desktop web experience, available in ten languages and in over 200 markets, ASOS customers can shop a curated edit of 85,000 products, sourced from 850 of the best global and local third-party brands and its mix of fashion-led in-house labels – ASOS DESIGN, ASOS EDITION, ASOS 4505 and COLLUSION. ASOS aims to give all of its customers a truly frictionless experience, with an ever-greater number of different payment methods and hundreds of local deliveries and returns options, including Next-Day and Same-Day Delivery, dispatched from state-of-the-art fulfilment centres in the UK, US, and Germany. ASOS's websites attracted 280.4 million visits during December 2020 (December 2019: 233.8 million) and as at 31 December 2020 it had 24.5 million active customers (31 December 2019: 21.7 million), of which 7.6 million were located in the UK and 16.9 million were located in our international territories (31 December 2019: 6.7 million in the UK and 15.0 million internationally).

About Fashion-Enter Ltd.

Fashion-Enter Ltd. is an award-winning social enterprise that works closely with GLA, Welsh Government, Haringey Council, Islington Council, and Leicester City Council to provide innovative skills programmes. Providing qualification attainment levels 1-5, Fashion-Enter Ltd. is the first ESFA-approved training provider that incorporates the latest technologies into their learning curriculum within the backdrop of their SMETA- and Fast Forward-approved factories. Fashion-Enter Ltd. commenced training in 2008 following a grant from ASOS for a stitching academy and garment manufacturing in 2010 after receiving further funding from ASOS.

