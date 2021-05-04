English Danish

Company announcement no. 13 2020/21

Allerød, 4 May 2021





Major shareholder announcement

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, notice is hereby given that ATP on 3 May 2021 informed Matas A/S that ATP effective 3 May 2021 owns more than 5% of the share capital and voting rights of Matas A/S.

ATP owns 1.997.027 shares in Matas A/S, or 5.22% of the share capital and voting rights.





Contacts

Anders T. Skole-Sørensen

CFO, tel +45 48 16 55 55

Henrik Brünniche Lund

Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 30 30 99 08

Attachment