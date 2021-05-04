MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Danmark wins turnkey contract for construction of office complex in Nordhavn

English Danish

MT Højgaard Holding’s business unit, MT Højgaard Danmark, has been awarded a turnkey contract for the construction of a large office complex in Nordhavn in Copenhagen. The contract’s value amounts to DKK 1.589 billion.

The turnkey contract includes project design and construction of an office complex of 56,500 square meters of floor space, which will serve as domiciles for AP Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab and Nykredit A/S as well as a multi-user house and common basement of 17,500 square meters. The developer is K/S Svanemølleholm, which is a company in the AP Pension group.

Work will be initiated in May 2021, and the project will be completed in two phases. The construction work for Nykredit incl. basement has to be completed at the end of June 2023, and the domicile for AP Pension as well as the multi-user house have to be completed in December 2023.

The tender does not change MT Højgaard Holding’s 2021 outlook, but it will contribute significantly to the group’s long-term, sustainable development in the coming years.

Additional information:

CEO Morten Hansen and CFO Martin Solberg can be contacted on telephone +45 22 70 93 65.

