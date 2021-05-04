Finnish English

TAALERI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 4 MAY 2021 AT 11:00 (EEST)

Taaleri Plc: Announcement of premature redemption of Senior Bond due 2021

Taaleri Plc announces that it will exercise its right to redeem prematurely its outstanding 4.250% Senior Bond due 20 December 2021 (TAAJVK20122021, ISIN FI4000232970). The bond will be redeemed in full on 28 May 2021 (the "Redemption Date") in accordance with the terms and conditions of the bond. The bond is listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

The total nominal amount of the bond is EUR 35 million. On the Redemption Date, Taaleri will pay the bondholders a redemption price equal to 101.0625% of the principal amount of each note together with all accrued and unpaid interest on such principal amount in accordance with the terms and conditions of the bond.

Formal notice of redemption is being delivered to the bondholders in accordance with the terms and conditions of the notes. The redemption will be paid automatically to the bondholders.

Taaleri Plc

For further information, please contact:

CFO Minna Smedsten, +358 40 700 1738, minna.smedsten@taaleri.com

