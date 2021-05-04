Vertical Reciprocating Conveyor Market to hit $700 Mn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the vertical reciprocating conveyor market which estimates the market valuation for vertical reciprocating conveyor will cross US$ 700 million by 2027. The introduction of advanced technologies to ensure efficient handling of a large volume of goods in the manufacturing sector will drive the demand for vertical reciprocating conveyors.

The expansion of the healthcare sector along with the adoption of advanced technologies is driving the vertical reciprocating conveyor market growth. Pharmaceutical wholesalers are adopting conveyors to increase the efficiency and safety of moving goods within the premises. vertical reciprocating conveyors can lift pallets of empty totes and consumable materials from different floor levels to around a 10,000-square-foot concrete mezzanine. The platform can travel at 24 feet per minute and takes around 30 seconds to reach the mezzanine to unload the pallets. This has provided incremental opportunities for companies to expand their offerings for pharmaceutical/chemical plants.

The Latin America vertical reciprocating conveyor industry is estimated to witness a strong growth over the forecast period. The growing industrialization and increasing government emphasis on infrastructure development in countries including Brazil and Mexico will drive the adoption of sophisticated conveying equipment across the region. For instance, in November 2019, the Mexican government announced to spend USD 44 billion on infrastructure, covering a wide range of public and transportation projects over the next five years.

The manufacturing industries are also highly investing in advanced technologies, such as robotics and AI, to increase productivity and economic growth. The increasing adoption of automated solutions will positively impact the regional vertical reciprocating conveyor market growth.

The key players operating in the vertical reciprocating conveyor market are focusing on strategic partnerships and acquisitions to expand their market presence. For instance, in August 2019, Quimarox partnered with Pacoma Systems, a manufacturer of internal logistics solutions. The partnership aimed to provide Prorunner mk5 vertical conveyors for the logistics operations of the company. The Prorunner mk5 lift offers a maximum capacity of 2,000 products per hour. This energy-efficient lift can be used to transport a wide variety of products including boxes, cases, trays, or bags quickly and smoothly to & from any height required.

Some major findings of the vertical reciprocating conveyor market report are:

Vertical reciprocating conveyors provide convenient, fast, and efficient access to & from basements, mezzanines, balconies, and between different levels in multiple-story buildings. This has led to their increased adoption for rapid movement of materials and equipment in factories.

Increasing demand for automated production processes to improve product quality along with eliminating errors and reducing variability will propel the adoption of vertical reciprocating conveyors. These conveyors enable the movement of loads without operator errors, eliminating safety concerns involved with the transferring of heavy materials within factories.

The expansion of warehouse & distribution centers globally will positively impact the vertical reciprocating conveyor market growth. Leading e-commerce players are constructing multi-level warehouses to accommodate the growing demand for fast delivery. Vertical reciprocating conveyors allow the lifting of heavy cargo with quickness and efficiency, increasing the overall productivity of the facility.

The key participants operating in the vertical reciprocating conveyor industry include Precision Automation Company, Inc., Custom Industrial Products, Verticon LLC, Qimarox, Nido Machineries, Autoquip Corporation, Beech Design & Manufacturing, Wildeck Inc., Amber Industries, Gebhardt Fördertechnik GmbH, Ningbo YiFan Conveyor Equipment Co. Ltd., and Hoosier Crane Service Company.

