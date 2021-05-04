Global $4304.71 Billion Chemicals Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

Dublin, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemicals Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Chemicals Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global chemicals market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major companies in the chemicals market include China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec); BASF SE; Bayer AG; Dow Chemical and LyondellBasell Industries.



The global chemicals market is expected to grow from $3340.32 billion in 2020 to $3728.43 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4304.71 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global chemicals market, accounting for 49% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 17% of the global chemicals market. Africa was the smallest region in the global chemicals market.



Chemical companies are increasingly adopting sustainable and ecofriendly processes to eliminate negative impact of chemical manufacturing on the environment. Evolution in technology and chemical sciences enabled chemical companies to utilize alternative fuels to produce chemical products. They are using naturally available carbon dioxide to produce fuels, industrial products and other substances. For instance, Akzo Nobel N.V a chemicals and coatings giant is planning to make a seven-figure investment into Green Lizard Technologies' patented process to make surfactants from plants rather than from oils.



Rising costs had a negative impact on the growth of the industrial gas market during the forecast period. This rise in raw material costs resulted in higher manufacturing costs, thus decreasing the investments available for research and development of new products. Additionally, companies invested heavily on marketing their products due to intense competition in the market. Rising trucking, railroad, dry-bulk and air-freight rates also negatively impacted the market. This rise in operating costs increased the pressure on companies to protect margins, while maintaining the quality of their products.



Interest rates were low in most developed countries during this period; this positively impacted the growth of the chemicals market. For instance, in 2019, the European Central Bank decreased interest rates to -0.5% on deposits from banks to encourage lending. These low interest rates encouraged borrowing and increased the flow of money for investment. This allowed chemicals companies to borrow money for process improvements, thus driving the market during historic period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Chemicals Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Chemicals Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Chemicals Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Chemicals Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Chemicals Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Chemicals



9. Chemicals Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Chemicals Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Chemicals Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Chemicals Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Chemicals Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Chemicals Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Chemicals Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

General Chemical Product

Printing Inks

Toiletries

Soap And Cleaning Compounds

Adhesives

Paints And Coatings

Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals

Chemical Fertilizers

Synthetic Rubber And Fibers

Plastic Material And Resins

Ethyl Alcohol And Other Basic Organic Chemical

Other Basic Inorganic Chemical

Synthetic Dye And Pigment

Industrial Gas

Petrochemicals

12. Chemicals Market Segments

12.1. Global General Chemical Product Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

12.2. Global Printing Inks Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Oil-Based Printing Inks; Solvent-Based Printing Inks; Water-Based Printing Inks

12.3. Global Toiletries Market

12.4. Global Soap And Cleaning Compounds Market

12.5. Global Adhesives Market

12.6. Global Paints And Coatings Market

12.7. Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market

12.8. Global Chemical Fertilizers Market

12.9. Global Synthetic Rubber And Fibers Market

12.10. Global Plastic Material And Resins Market

12.11. Global Ethyl Alcohol And Other Basic Organic Chemical Market

12.12. Global Other Basic Inorganic Chemical Market

12.14. Global Industrial Gas Market

12.15. Global Petrochemicals Market



13. Chemicals Market Metrics

13.1. Chemicals Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Chemicals Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



Companies Mentioned

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Dow Chemical

LyondellBasell Industries

