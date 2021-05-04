Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Size 2021 | Is Projected to Reach USD 55.27 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 13.1%

Pune, India, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, Breast Cancer Therapeutics market size is projected to reach USD 55.27 Billion by 2027. Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market was worth USD 21.58 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. Nowadays, several renowned companies are constantly launching new breast cancer therapeutics worldwide. Most of these drugs are meant for the treatment of those types of breast cancers that were previously untreatable or the available drugs were not successful for providing positive outcomes.

However, certain severe reactions can come up while undergoing this type of cancer therapeutics, such as targeted therapies. Patients can suffer from nausea, fatigues, rashes, gastrointestinal problems, or high blood pressure. These may hinder growth.





Based on therapy, the hormonal therapy segment generated 8.3% in terms of the breast cancer therapeutics market share in 2019. It is likely to exhibit lower growth in the coming years on account of the rising availability of their generic equivalents.



The COVID-19 pandemic has moderately affected the growth of the breast cancer therapeutics industry worldwide as cancer is considered to be an essential condition that requires immediate medical attention. But, in some regions, there were a few postponements or cancellations of these procedures to prevent physical contact.





North America to Remain at the Forefront Stoked by Rising Awareness Programs

Regionally, North America procured USD 10.34 billion in 2019 in terms of revenue. The rising prevalence of breast cancer, presence of numerous providers of breast cancer therapeutics, and the surging awareness of this condition are expected to augment growth in this region. The American Cancer Society, for instance, declared that the U.S. is set to experience around 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer in 2020.

Europe, on the other hand, is likely to retain its second position fueled by the high demand for advanced and sophisticated breast cancer therapeutics. In Asia Pacific, the market would grow rapidly because of the increasing healthcare expenditure. Lastly, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are anticipated to show robust growth on account of the rising patient population in both regions.





This global market houses a large number of companies that are nowadays striving to gain fast track approvals from government healthcare agencies to distribute and market their products. Some of the others are focusing on developing unique breast cancer therapeutics to cater to the unmet demand.

Genentech (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd) (South San Francisco, U.S.)

Eli Lilly and Company (Indianapolis, U.S.)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

AstraZeneca (Cambridge, U.K.)

Pfizer Inc. (New York City, U.S.)

Sanofi (Paris, France)

Eisai Co. Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Kyowa Kirin (Tokyo, Japan)

Bristol Myers Squibb (Celgene Corporation) (New York City, U.S.)

Merck & Co., Inc. (Kenilworth, U.S.)

Other Players





Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Segmentation:

By Therapy Type:

Targeted Therapy

Hormonal Therapy,

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Cancer Type:

Hormone Receptor

HER2+

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





