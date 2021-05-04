Global Biodegradable Diapers Markets, 2015-2020 & 2021-2026 - Rising Environment Concerns Represents a Key Factor Driving the Demand

Dublin, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biodegradable Diapers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biodegradable diapers market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global biodegradable diapers market to reach a value of US$ 5.46 Billion by 2026, exhibiting strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Rising environment concerns represents a key factor driving the demand of diapers. Unlike biodegradable diapers, traditional diapers do not degrade well in a landfill. Moreover, they can take around hundreds of years to decompose. The huge amount of untreated waste added to the landfills every year through plastic diapers can also pollute the groundwater.

Additionally, disposable diapers also consist of several chemicals that can have a negative impact on health. These include dioxins, sodium polyacrylate, tributyl-tin, volatile organic compounds, dyes, fragrances, etc. These chemicals may cause itching and various health problems such as damaged immunity, hormone interferences, cancer, respiratory problems etc.

Rising awareness on the negative impact of these chemicals is also driving consumers to shift towards biodegradable diapers which are made up of natural materials. Some of the other major factors driving the market include increasing awareness about personal hygiene, decreasing mortality rate among infants, rising demand for adult diapers, increasing government initiatives, etc.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being

Earth's Best (Hain Celestial)

Bamboo Nature

Seventh Generation

Kimberely-Clark

GroVia

Naty AB

The Honest Company

Ontex Group

Babyganics

Unicharm

Pampur

Flip Diaper

Bumkins Company

