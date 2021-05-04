Global Insurance Industry Almanac 2021: Market Share, Market Size Value 2016-20, and Forecast to 2025

Dublin, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insurance Global Industry Almanac 2016-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Insurance industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The insurance market consists of the non-life and life insurance sectors. The value of the market is shown in terms of gross premium incomes.

The life insurance sector consists of mortality protection and annuity.

The non-life insurance sector consists of accident and health, and property and casualty insurance segments.

All currency conversions have been calculated at constant annual 2019 average exchange rates.

The total impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Insurance industry is currently uncertain, but early indications show that gross premium income was adversely affected in 2020. There is no way of knowing the length of the pandemic, though announcements of vaccines bring hope that there is an end in sight, and as a result, the likes of the Insurance industry will return to positive growth in 2021.

The global insurance market is expected to generate total gross written premiums of $5,825.4bn in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2% between 2016 and 2020.

The non-life insurance segment is expected to be the market's most lucrative in 2020, with total gross written premiums of $3,093.3bn, equivalent to 53.1% of the market's overall value.

One of the main drivers of insurance spending is consumer confidence.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global insurance market.

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global insurance market.

Leading company profiles reveal details of key insurance market players' global operations and financial performance.

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global insurance market with five year forecasts.

Companies Mentioned

OP Financial Group

LocalTapiola General Mutual Insurance Company

Sampo plc

Fennia-ryhma

CNP Assurances SA

Credit Agricole SA

BNP Paribas Cardif

R+V Versicherung AG

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd

The New India Assurance Co Ltd

SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd

HDFC Bank Ltd

Assicurazioni Generali SpA

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA

Poste Italiane Group

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd.

Nippon Life Insurance Company

Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc

Qualitas Controladora SAB de CV

Grupo Nacional Provincial SAB

Achmea BV

ASR Nederland NV

Nationale-Nederlanden Levensverzekering Maatschappij N.V.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge

Protector Forsikring ASA

Sberbank Rossii

VTB Insurance Ltd

Alfa Group Consortium (Wealth Management)

Rosgosstrakh

The Great Eastern Life Assurance Company Ltd

AIA Group Limited

Manulife (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Santam Ltd

Hollard Insurance Group

Guardrisk Insurance Company Ltd

Old Mutual Investment Group (Pty) Ltd

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co Ltd

Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance Co Ltd

Hanwha Life Insurance Co Ltd

VidaCaixa, S.A.U. de Seguros y Reaseguros

Lansforsakringar AB

Svenska Handelsbanken AB

Folksam

Anadolu Anonim Turk Sigorta Sirketi

AXA SA

Aksigorta AS

Prudential Plc

Lloyds Banking Group Plc

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co

Berkshire Hathaway Inc

MetLife Inc

The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co

Suncorp Group Ltd

Insurance Australia Group Ltd

QBE Insurance Group Limited

Allianz SE

Banco Bradesco SA

Banco do Brasil SA

Mapfre SA

Chubb Ltd

Intact Financial Corp

Desjardins Group

Aviva Plc

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

China Life Insurance Co Ltd

The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Ltd

Tryg A/S

Topdanmark AS

Alm. Brand A/S

Codan Forsikring AS

