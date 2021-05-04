Global Insurance Industry Almanac 2021: Market Share, Market Size Value 2016-20, and Forecast to 2025

Dublin, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insurance Global Industry Almanac 2016-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Insurance industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- The insurance market consists of the non-life and life insurance sectors. The value of the market is shown in terms of gross premium incomes.
- The life insurance sector consists of mortality protection and annuity.
- The non-life insurance sector consists of accident and health, and property and casualty insurance segments.
- All currency conversions have been calculated at constant annual 2019 average exchange rates.
- The total impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Insurance industry is currently uncertain, but early indications show that gross premium income was adversely affected in 2020. There is no way of knowing the length of the pandemic, though announcements of vaccines bring hope that there is an end in sight, and as a result, the likes of the Insurance industry will return to positive growth in 2021.
- The global insurance market is expected to generate total gross written premiums of $5,825.4bn in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2% between 2016 and 2020.
- The non-life insurance segment is expected to be the market's most lucrative in 2020, with total gross written premiums of $3,093.3bn, equivalent to 53.1% of the market's overall value.
- One of the main drivers of insurance spending is consumer confidence.
