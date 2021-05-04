Global Polymer Matrix Composites Markets Report 2021 - Opportunities in the Development of Nano-composite Materials and Biomimetic Composite Materials

Dublin, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polymer Matrix Composites Market (2020-2025) by Type, Resin Type, Adhesive Type, End user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Polymer Matrix Composites Market is estimated to be USD 14.81 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 23.98 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.12%.
Market Dynamics
The global market is expected to be driven by increased demand for composites in end-use industries such as aerospace and electronics & electrical. This is majorly attributed to the increased use of lightweight materials in the production of structural components of aircrafts.
In addition, the increasing use of silicone-based composites in the production of printed circuit boards and components requiring a high resistance to heat and electricity is further propelling the demand for composites market globally.
Recent Developments
In December 2019, Arkema announced that Bostik acquired LIP Bygningsartikler AS (LIP), a leading manufacturer of tile adhesives, waterproofing systems and floor preparation solutions. The excellent geographic and commercial integration of this acquisition will enable Bostik to provide integrated, innovative and highly value-added solutions to its customers in northern European countries. Moreover, the outstanding excellence of the LIP teams will allow POSTEC to significantly accelerate their growth in the Nordic countries.
Company Profiles
- 3B-Fibreglass sprl
- Applied Poleramic. Inc.
- Arkema S.A.
- BASF SE
- Corning Corporation
- Creative Composites, Ltd.
- Cristex Ltd
- Cytec Industries Inc.
- Enduro Composites, Inc.
- Faurecia
- Hexagon Composites
- Hexcel Corporation
- Hitco Carbon Composites Inc.
- Kemrock Industries
- Kineco
- Koninklijke Ten Cate N.V.
- Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.
- Owens Corning
- Performance Composites Inc.
- SGL Carbon SE
- Solvay S.A.
- Teijin Limited
- Toray Industries Inc.
- TPI Composites Inc
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Shareholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.2.1 Secondary Research
2.2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Key advantages over ceramic matrix composites such as low cost, strengths, and stiffness
4.2.1.2 Increasing application in aircraft and aerospace industry
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 Complicated and labour-intensive fabrication process
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 Growing industrial applications
4.2.3.2 Development of Nano-composite materials and biomimetic composite materials
4.2.3.3 Developing hybrid fibre composite materials
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Inspection techniques for detecting delamination and cracks in composites
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Polymer Matrix Composites Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Polymer Matrix Composites
6.3 Ceramic Matrix Composites
6.4 Metal Matrix Composites
6.5 Others
7 Global Polymer Matrix Composites Market, By Resin Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Thermoplastic Composites
7.3 Thermoset Composites
8 Global Polymer Matrix Composites Market, By Adhesive Types
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Film Adhesives
8.3 Foaming Adhesives
8.4 Paste Adhesives
9 Global Polymer Matrix Composites Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Transportation
9.3 Marine
9.4 Wind Energy
9.5 Aerospace
9.6 Pipe & Tank
9.7 Construction
9.8 Electrical and Electronics
9.9 Consumer Goods
9.10 Others
10 Global Polymer Matrix Composites Market, By Geography
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships
11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
11.3.4 Investments & Funding
12 Company Profiles
