Global Polymer Matrix Composites Markets Report 2021 - Opportunities in the Development of Nano-composite Materials and Biomimetic Composite Materials

Dublin, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polymer Matrix Composites Market (2020-2025) by Type, Resin Type, Adhesive Type, End user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Polymer Matrix Composites Market is estimated to be USD 14.81 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 23.98 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.12%.



Market Dynamics



The global market is expected to be driven by increased demand for composites in end-use industries such as aerospace and electronics & electrical. This is majorly attributed to the increased use of lightweight materials in the production of structural components of aircrafts.

In addition, the increasing use of silicone-based composites in the production of printed circuit boards and components requiring a high resistance to heat and electricity is further propelling the demand for composites market globally.



Recent Developments

In December 2019, Arkema announced that Bostik acquired LIP Bygningsartikler AS (LIP), a leading manufacturer of tile adhesives, waterproofing systems and floor preparation solutions. The excellent geographic and commercial integration of this acquisition will enable Bostik to provide integrated, innovative and highly value-added solutions to its customers in northern European countries. Moreover, the outstanding excellence of the LIP teams will allow POSTEC to significantly accelerate their growth in the Nordic countries.



Company Profiles

3B-Fibreglass sprl

Applied Poleramic. Inc.

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

Corning Corporation

Creative Composites, Ltd.

Cristex Ltd

Cytec Industries Inc.

Enduro Composites, Inc.

Faurecia

Hexagon Composites

Hexcel Corporation

Hitco Carbon Composites Inc.

Kemrock Industries

Kineco

Koninklijke Ten Cate N.V.

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

Owens Corning

Performance Composites Inc.

SGL Carbon SE

Solvay S.A.

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries Inc.

TPI Composites Inc



Why buy this report

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Polymer Matrix Composites Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Key advantages over ceramic matrix composites such as low cost, strengths, and stiffness

4.2.1.2 Increasing application in aircraft and aerospace industry

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Complicated and labour-intensive fabrication process

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Growing industrial applications

4.2.3.2 Development of Nano-composite materials and biomimetic composite materials

4.2.3.3 Developing hybrid fibre composite materials

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Inspection techniques for detecting delamination and cracks in composites

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Polymer Matrix Composites Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polymer Matrix Composites

6.3 Ceramic Matrix Composites

6.4 Metal Matrix Composites

6.5 Others



7 Global Polymer Matrix Composites Market, By Resin Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Thermoplastic Composites

7.3 Thermoset Composites



8 Global Polymer Matrix Composites Market, By Adhesive Types

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Film Adhesives

8.3 Foaming Adhesives

8.4 Paste Adhesives



9 Global Polymer Matrix Composites Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Transportation

9.3 Marine

9.4 Wind Energy

9.5 Aerospace

9.6 Pipe & Tank

9.7 Construction

9.8 Electrical and Electronics

9.9 Consumer Goods

9.10 Others



10 Global Polymer Matrix Composites Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

11.3.4 Investments & Funding



12 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jgbart