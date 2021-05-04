Global Heat Exchanger Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heat Exchanger Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global heat exchanger market reached a value of US$ 14.9 Billion in 2020. A heat exchanger refers to a device that is used for transferring heat from one fluid to another. It is used for controlling the temperature of a system or substance. It contains streams of hot and cold fluids, which are utilized to transfer thermal energy among the streams. They may be separated by a thermally conductive tube or plate or kept in direct contact if the fluids are immiscible. These devices assist in heating or cooling buildings as well as enable efficient functioning of engines and machines. As a result, they are widely utilized in boilers, furnaces, refrigerators, automotive radiators, sewage treatment and air conditioning systems.



The significantly rising demand for heat, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) from industrial, commercial and residential sectors is primarily driving the growth of the market. This can be accredited to the inflating disposable income levels, changing living standards and extreme average climatic conditions across the globe. Moreover, rising environmental concerns amongst individuals regarding the use of energy-efficient and environment-friendly devices are also influencing the market growth. Governments of several countries have implemented stringent regulations to reduce carbon emissions across various industries, which are creating a positive outlook for the heat exchanger market.

Furthermore, manufacturers are constantly engaging in research and development (R&D) activities in the heat exchange technology to launch cost-effective and efficient product variants, which is expected to drive the market growth further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global heat exchanger market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Breakup by Type:

Shell & Tube

Plate & Frame

Air Cooled

Others

Breakup by Material:

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Nickel

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Chemical

Petrochemical and Oil & Gas

HVAC and Refrigeration

Food & Beverage

Power Generation

Paper & Pulp

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Peru

Others

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Others

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alfa Laval, API Heat Transfer Inc., Danfoss, General Electric Company, Hisaka Works, IHI Corporation, Johnson Controls, Kelvion Holding GmbH, Koch Industries, Lytron Inc., Mersen, Modine Manufacturing, Royal Hydraulics, Sondex A/S, Xylem Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:



1. What was the global heat exchanger market size in 2020?

2. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global heat exchanger market?

3. What will be the heat exchanger market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?

4. What are the global heat exchanger market drivers?

5. What are the major trends in the global heat exchanger market?

6. What is the global heat exchanger market breakup by type?

7. What is the global heat exchanger market breakup by material?

8. What is the global heat exchanger market breakup by end use industry?

9. What are the major regions in the global heat exchanger market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Heat Exchanger Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Shell & Tube

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Plate & Frame

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Air Cooled

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Material

7.1 Carbon Steel

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Stainless Steel

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Nickel

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

8.1 Chemical

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Petrochemical and Oil & Gas

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 HVAC and Refrigeration

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Food & Beverage

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Power Generation

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Paper & Pulp

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 France

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 United Kingdom

9.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.2.4 Italy

9.2.4.1 Market Trends

9.2.4.2 Market Forecast

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.5.1 Market Trends

9.2.5.2 Market Forecast

9.2.6 Russia

9.2.6.1 Market Trends

9.2.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2.7 Others

9.2.7.1 Market Trends

9.2.7.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 India

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 South Korea

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Australia

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Indonesia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Argentina

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4.4 Columbia

9.4.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.4.2 Market Forecast

9.4.5 Chile

9.4.5.1 Market Trends

9.4.5.2 Market Forecast

9.4.6 Peru

9.4.6.1 Market Trends

9.4.6.2 Market Forecast

9.4.7 Others

9.4.7.1 Market Trends

9.4.7.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Turkey

9.5.1.1 Market Trends

9.5.1.2 Market Forecast

9.5.2 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2.1 Market Trends

9.5.2.2 Market Forecast

9.5.3 Iran

9.5.3.1 Market Trends

9.5.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5.4 United Arab Emirates

9.5.4.1 Market Trends

9.5.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5.5 Others

9.5.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.5.2 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Alfa Laval

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 API Heat Transfer Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Danfoss

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 General Electric Company

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Hisaka Works

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 IHI Corporation

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Johnson Controls

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Kelvion Holding GmbH

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Koch Industries

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Lytron Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Mersen

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Modine Manufacturing

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.13 Royal Hydraulics

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14 Sondex A/S

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.15 Xylem Inc.

14.3.15.1 Company Overview

14.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.15.3 Financials

14.3.15.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z8eh6g