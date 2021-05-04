Global IVD Market Report 2021 with COVID-19 Impacts (Q3 2020 to Q1 2021)

Dublin, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 IVD Market Update and COVID-19 Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report, 2021 IVD Market Update and COVID-19 Impact, is an update of the market for in vitro diagnostics products from the report's analysts to reflect the latest information.
Key Questions Answered:
- What is the Size of the IVD Market in 2021?
- What Impact has COVID-19 Had on IVD Markets?
- What Major Trends are Affecting the Market in 2021?
As part of its coverage, this report contains market sizing for the following categories of IVD:
- Clinical Chemistry
- Immunoassays- non isotopic
- Infectious disease
- Other immunos
- Blood bank screening
- Drugs of Abuse
- Diabetes HbA1c - lab
- Hematology - Core Lab
- Microbiology (ID/AST)
- Microbiology (molecular)
- Microbiology - Mass Spectrometry
- Radioimmunoassays
- Coagulation (PT/INR)
- Coagulation, molecular
- Histology/cytology
- HPV, molecular
- Nucleic acid assays
- Blood grouping/typing
- Blood bank molecular
- NAT Blood Screens
- Circulating tumor cells
- POC, OTC diabetes
- POC, OTC other
- POC, professional/hospital;
- COVID 19
Complete market figures and forecasts will be part of the Worldwide report in August.
How is COVID-19 Impacting the Market in 2021
This report does detail the effects of COVID-19 including the following:
- Effect of COVID-19 on Market Segments
- IVD Market excluding and with COVID-19, 2020
- IVD Market Distribution by Segment
- Global In Vitro Diagnostic Market - YoY Growth 2019-2020
- IVD Segment Performance, Q1 2020 - Q4 2020
- IVD Segment Performance, Total Market Value, 2020
Also included in this report:
- Product Trends and Developments
- COVID-19 Developments Sept. 2020 to Feb 2021
- Select IVD Market Participant Developments
- Competitive Leader Updates
Key Topics Covered:
ONE: WORLDWIDE IVD MARKET - 2020 UPDATE
COVID 19
IVD MARKET HIGHLIGHTS AND EFFECTS OF COVID-19
- Effect of COVID-19 on Market Segments
TWO: PRODUCT TRENDS AND NEW DEVELOPMENTS
- NEW CORE IVD PRODUCT LAUNCHES AND DEVELOPMENTS
- Clinical Chemistry
- Hematology
- Oncology
- Coagulation
- Immunoassay
- Microbiology
- Histology
- Molecular Specialties
- POC
- Mass Spectrometry
- COVID-19 DEVELOPMENTS - SEPTEMBER 2020 - FEBRUARY 2021
- Antigen
- Serology
- Molecular
THREE: SELECTED IVD MARKET PARTICIPANT DEVELOPMENTS
- SELECTED COMPETITIVE LEADER UPDATES
- IVD Segment Growth by Leading Competitors, Change in Sales 2019-2020
- Changes in Market Distribution for IVD Sales, 2019-2020 - Roche Maintains Lead, Abbott Closing Gap
- Abbott
- Aidian Oy
- Becton Dickinson and Co
- Biomerieux SA
- Danaher
- Hologic, Inc.
- Illumina
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Perkin Elmer
- Quidel Corporation
- Roche Diagnostic
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
FOUR: NEW OPPORTUNITIES
- Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring
- Expanding Options in Reimbursement
- POC
